Global Clean Mobility Summit 2025 Unites Industry, Academia, Startups, Investors, And Policymakers
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, September 29, 2025: Micelio Mobility, a leading enabler that drives India's clean mobility ecosystem, is proud to announce the fourth edition of its annual Global Clean Mobility Summit 2025: Next Starts Now! Sustain and Scale.
Scheduled for 14 October 2025 at the Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru, this flagship event will bring together global and Indian leaders to chart the course for the next decade of sustainable transportation. This year, Micelio Mobility will recognise a changemaker through its 'Individual Contributor of the Year Award 2025'.
"India stands at a pivotal moment where clean mobility transitions from policy ambition to market reality. Global Clean Mobility Summit 2025 is where we are architecting the infrastructure, financing mechanisms, and technological breakthroughs that will define sustainable transport for the next decade," said Mr. Shreyas Shibulal, Founder & Director, Micelio Mobility.
What to Expect at Global Clean Mobility Summit 2025
The summit will feature dynamic panel discussions and interactions with investors and mobility leaders such as Jan Kuenne (CEO, Grundig Akademie fur Wirtschaft & Technik), Kris Gopalakrishnan (Co-Founder, Infosys; Chairman, Axilor Ventures, and Chief Jurist, Micelio Mobility Awards), Raman C. V. (Executive Committee Member, Maruti Suzuki India), Latha Chembrakalam (Global Automotive Leader) and Dr. Reji Mathai (Director, Automotive Research Association of India - ARAI).
"The Global Clean Mobility Summit 2025 will serve as a catalyst for designing the infrastructure, financing models, and technological innovations that will shape the future of sustainable transport," said Shreyas.
Highlights:
Â· Hear from industry leaders such as Kasturi Gomatham (Global Head of Product & Demand, E-Mobility, Shell), Latha Chembrakalam (Global Automotive Leader), Priyanka Bisen Shah (Head-Digital Marketing, Bajaj Auto), Abhinav Sharma (Vice President - Marketing, Ultraviolette Automotive), and Sneha Iype (Partner & Executive Producer, Nirvana Films).
Â· Special Session: A lifetime of investment learnings by Kris Gopalakrishnan.
Â· Founder's Stories: Spotlighting entrepreneurial journeys from innovators like Niharika Kolte Alekar (Founder, Volar Alta), Kiriti Varma (Co-Founder & COO, Altmin), Vikas Bardia (Founder & CEO, Shoffr), and Ravi Kulkarni (Founder & COO, Moonrider) & Anoop Srikantaswamy (Founder & CEO, Moonrider).
Â· Exclusive Launch: Release of Micelio's report on battery circularity featuring insights into sectoral trends and investment directions.
Â· Startup Booths: Interactive booths from startups such as Bytebeam and Fawkes Energy offering tech demos, networking opportunities, and live product showcases.
Bridging research and industry
Global Clean Mobility Summit 2025 will foster collaboration between academia and industry. Sessions featuring Thiru Srinivasan (CEO, Centre of Excellence in Advanced Automative Research) and Pawan Mulukutla (Executive Program Director-Integrated Transport, WRI India) With electric vehicle adoption growing, and technologies such as AI redefining the value chain, the summit will spotlight new investment opportunities and strategies for India's global leadership in clean mobility. It offers a ready platform to forge partnerships and strategies to solidify India's leadership in sustainable mobility.
About Micelio Mobility
Micelio Mobility, founded in 2019, is a catalyst for India's clean mobility ecosystem, fostering innovation and collaboration across startups, corporates, and academia. Its initiatives include:
Micelio Fund, a $30M seed fund backing clean mobility startups Micelio Discovery Studio, a testing and validation facility which also houses a 'Digital Twin Lab' in partnership with Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) Micelio Engage, a community platform that facilitates community meetups; and Micelio Pulse, a think tank driving advocacy and wareness. It also supports upskilling through its Industry-Ready Program for Clean Mobility that builds future-ready skills for corporates and academia.
Together, these initiatives accelerate the transition to sustainable mobility in India. Today, it has a community of 4,000 + innovators.
About Global Clean Mobility Summit 2025
The annual Global Clean Mobility Summit hosted by Micelio brings together global leaders from across the clean mobility ecosystem. This exclusive B2B event focuses on accelerating sustainable mobility adoption, driving investment, and celebrating innovations in clean technology. In its fourth edition, the 2025 Summit explores the theme "NEXT STARTS NOW: Sustain & Scale", reflecting the sector's shift from early adoption to long-term growth and resilience. The Summit will convene stakeholders including OEMs, battery manufacturers, fleets, charging networks, investors, policymakers, academia, and service providers to exchange insights, shape strategies, and build collaborations that will define the future of global clean mobility.
