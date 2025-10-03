U.S. Hotels Urged To Boost Connectivity Ahead Of 2026 FIFA World Cup

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Connectivity Is the New Hospitality Standard"Allstate Power is urging U.S. hotels to upgrade digital infrastructure ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Offering turnkey DAS and Wi-Fi solutions, the company helps properties deliver fast, reliable, and compliant connectivity. With millions of international visitors expected, early action ensures stronger guest satisfaction, safety compliance, and long-term ROI.

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup set to bring millions of international visitors to major U.S. cities, Allstate Power is calling on hotel owners and developers to act now in upgrading their digital infrastructure. The company is offering scalable Distributed Antenna System (DAS) and Wi-Fi solutions to help hospitality properties meet the surge in demand for fast, secure, and reliable connectivity.

“As hotels prepare for a massive influx of guests, the ability to deliver high-speed connectivity will be as critical as clean rooms and friendly service,” said Albert Espinosa, managing Partner at Allstate Power.“World Cup travelers won't just be sightseeing-they'll be streaming, video conferencing, and sharing content in real-time. Hotels need the infrastructure to support it.”

Today's hotel guests expect seamless access to digital services throughout the property. A poor connection-or worse, a dead zone-can result in negative reviews and lost bookings. According to Allstate Power, robust digital infrastructure is no longer optional; it's essential.

Properties must be prepared to support:



Enterprise-grade Wi-Fi coverage in guest rooms and public spaces

Reliable cellular signal for all major carriers across all areas

Zero dead zones-even in elevators, stairwells, and lower levels Secure, high-performance networks for business travelers, media, and VIP guests

DAS and Wi-Fi: The Infrastructure Behind World-Class Connectivity

To meet rising digital expectations, Allstate Power offers tailored deployments of:



Cellular DAS , which improves mobile signal strength throughout the property regardless of carrier

Scalable Wi-Fi systems , capable of supporting thousands of concurrent users without performance drops Public Safety DAS , ensuring compliance with emergency communication requirements (NFPA, IFC, AHJ)

These systems are critical to ensuring not only guest satisfaction but also safety and code compliance.

Why Hotels Should Act Now

While the World Cup may seem far off, infrastructure projects can take months to plan, permit, and install. Allstate Power emphasizes the urgency of starting early:

“Waiting until 2026 is not an option. Hotels that invest now will be positioned to maximize bookings, ensure operational readiness, and protect long-term ROI,” said Albert Espinosa.

Key benefits of early action include:



Staying ahead of booking demand

Ensuring code-compliant installations for public safety and occupancy

Boosting guest satisfaction, reviews, and repeat business Long-term infrastructure value beyond the World Cup

Allstate Power's End-to-End Services

Allstate Power provides a turnkey solution for hotels of all sizes, including:



Site surveys and infrastructure assessments

Custom DAS and Wi-Fi design and engineering

Installation and integration with minimal operational disruption Testing, certification, and ongoing system monitoring

Whether retrofitting existing buildings or supporting new construction, Allstate Power ensures that properties are future-ready for major events and beyond.

Contact Allstate Power Today

Hotel developers, owners, and operators interested in preparing their properties for the 2026 World Cup can schedule a consultation by visiting or calling 855-606-9468.