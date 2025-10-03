Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Set For Robust Expansion Through 2034, Delveinsight Reports Abbvie, Novartis, UCB Biopharma, Eli Lilly, Institut Pasteur, UCB Biopharma SRL, Moonlake Immunotherapeuti


2025-10-03 09:06:16
The Key Hidradenitis Suppurativa Companies in the market include - AbbVie, Novartis, UCB Biopharma, Eli Lilly, Institut Pasteur, UCB Biopharma SRL, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, ACELYRIN Inc., Novartis, Phoenicis Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Novartis, Sanofi, Boehringer Ingelheim, Incyte Corporation, and others.

DelveInsight's “Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Hidradenitis Suppurativa, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Hidradenitis Suppurativa market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Report:

Some of the key facts of the Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Report:

  • The Hidradenitis Suppurativa market size was valued ~USD 1,400 million in 2023 and is expected to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

  • In May 2025, Ura Bio has initiated the randomized Phase II TibuSHIELD trial to evaluate tibulizumab in adults with moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa (HS), also known as acne inversa. This double-blind, placebo-controlled, global study plans to enroll approximately 180 participants with HS across Canada, Europe, and the US.

  • In March 2025, Incyte (Nasdaq: INCY) has reported promising topline results from its pivotal Phase 3 STOP-HS clinical program, which evaluated the safety and efficacy of povorcitinib (INCB054707)-an oral small-molecule JAK1 inhibitor-in adults aged 18 and above with moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa (HS). Both the STOP-HS1 and STOP-HS2 studies met their primary endpoints for the two tested doses (45 mg and 75 mg).

  • In March 2025, UCB, a global biopharmaceutical company, has released two-year data from the BE HEARD^ trials assessing BIMZELX® (bimekizumab-bkzx) for treating moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa (HS). BIMZELX is the first and only approved therapy that specifically targets both interleukin 17A (IL-17A) and interleukin 17F (IL-17F). The findings highlight the drug's continued effectiveness in delivering lasting symptom relief and consistent disease management, with promising potential to reduce the risk of long-term structural damage caused by draining tunnels (DTs).

  • In September 2024, UCB, a global biopharmaceutical company, has presented two-year data from its Phase 3 BE HEARD I and BE HEARD II studies, along with their open-label extension, assessing the efficacy and safety of BIMZELX® (bimekizumab-bkzx)-a dual interleukin (IL)-17A and IL-17F inhibitor-in adults with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa (HS).

  • In August 2024, ACELYRIN announced its decision to complete ongoing trials of Izokibep while halting new investments in hidradenitis suppurativa and psoriatic arthritis.

  • In June 2024, The UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has approved UCB's BIMZELX (bimekizumab) for the treatment of adults with active moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa.

  • In May 2024, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics announced that the first patients have been screened at a U.S. trial site as part of its global Phase III VELA clinical program, which is evaluating sonelokimab, an investigational Nanobody for moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa

  • In April 2024, the FDA accepted for review the supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for BIMZELX for the treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa. In addition, a second sBLA for the BIMZELX 2mL device presentations has also been accepted. Even after delivering promising data for BIMZELX hasn't yet been approved in the US for hidradenitis suppurativa.

  • The highest Hidradenitis Suppurativa market size was valued in the United States accounting for approximately USD 1,100 million in 2023 and is expected to grow by 2034.

  • In 2023, Germany had the largest market size among the EU4 countries, totaling approximately ~USD 100 million . Conversely, Spain had the smallest market size, estimated at around ~USD 40 million in the same year.

  • In 2023, the total number of prevalent Hidradenitis Suppurativa cases in the 7MM was approximately 6.2 million. This figure is expected to rise by 2034.

  • In the 7MM, the US had the largest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, reaching around 877,600 in 2023.

  • Until 2023, HUMIRA held a significant market share in the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) in the US. However, in October 2023, the US FDA approved COSENTYX for the management of moderate to severe HS in adults. COSENTYX stands as the sole FDA-approved fully human biologic that directly targets interleukin-17A (IL-17A), a cytokine implicated in the inflammation associated with Hidradenitis Suppurativa.

  • In 2023, the estimated total prevalent cases of Hidradenitis Suppurativa in the US were around 3 million, with an anticipated increase projected during the study period spanning from 2020 to 2034.

  • Among all the countries, the 30–39 age group showed the largest proportion of the Hidradenitis Suppurativa prevalent pool, representing almost 25% of the total cases. Conversely, the 0-17 age group had the lowest number of cases, accounting for approximately 2%.

  • Key Hidradenitis Suppurativa Companies: AbbVie, Novartis, UCB Biopharma, Eli Lilly, Institut Pasteur, UCB Biopharma SRL, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, ACELYRIN Inc., Novartis, Phoenicis Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Novartis, Sanofi, Boehringer Ingelheim, Incyte Corporation, and others

  • Key Hidradenitis Suppurativa Therapies: HUMIRA, COSENTYX (secukinumab), BIMZELX (bimekizumab), Eltrekibart (LY3041658), ROCEPHIN, Bimekizumab, Sonelokimab, Izokibep, CFZ533, PTM-001, Eltrekibart, Upadacitinib, Deucravacitinib, secukinumab, SAR442970, Spesolimab, SAR444656, Lutikizumab, Povorcitinib, and others

  • The Hidradenitis Suppurativa market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Hidradenitis Suppurativa pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Hidradenitis Suppurativa market dynamics.

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Overview

Hidradenitis Suppurativa is a chronic inflammatory skin condition characterized by painful, recurrent nodules or abscesses that develop in areas where skin rubs together, such as the armpits, groin, buttocks, and under the breasts. These nodules can rupture and lead to the formation of sinus tracts or tunnels under the skin, which can result in the development of draining fistulas and scarring.

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Epidemiology

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Hidradenitis Suppurativa market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

  • Total Prevalence of Hidradenitis Suppurativa

  • Prevalent Cases of Hidradenitis Suppurativa by severity

  • Gender-specific Prevalence of Hidradenitis Suppurativa

  • Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Hidradenitis Suppurativa

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Hidradenitis Suppurativa market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Hidradenitis Suppurativa market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Hidradenitis Suppurativa Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Therapies and Key Companies

  • HUMIRA: AbbVie

  • COSENTYX (secukinumab): Novartis Pharmaceuticals

  • BIMZELX (bimekizumab): UCB Biopharma

  • Eltrekibart (LY3041658): Eli Lilly

  • ROCEPHIN: Institut Pasteur

  • Bimekizumab: UCB Biopharma SRL

  • Sonelokimab: MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

  • Izokibep: ACELYRIN Inc.

  • CFZ533: Novartis

  • PTM-001: Phoenicis Therapeutics

  • Eltrekibart: Eli Lilly and Company

  • Upadacitinib: AbbVie

  • Deucravacitinib: Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

  • secukinumab: Novartis

  • SAR442970: Sanofi

  • Spesolimab: Boehringer Ingelheim

  • SAR444656: Sanofi

  • Lutikizumab: AbbVie

  • Povorcitinib: Incyte Corporation

Scope of the Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Report

Scope of the Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Report

  • Study Period: 2020–2034

  • Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

  • Key Hidradenitis Suppurativa Companies: AbbVie, Novartis, UCB Biopharma, Eli Lilly, Institut Pasteur, UCB Biopharma SRL, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, ACELYRIN Inc., Novartis, Phoenicis Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Novartis, Sanofi, Boehringer Ingelheim, Incyte Corporation, and others

  • Key Hidradenitis Suppurativa Therapies: HUMIRA, COSENTYX (secukinumab), BIMZELX (bimekizumab), Eltrekibart (LY3041658), ROCEPHIN, Bimekizumab, Sonelokimab, Izokibep, CFZ533, PTM-001, Eltrekibart, Upadacitinib, Deucravacitinib, secukinumab, SAR442970, Spesolimab, SAR444656, Lutikizumab, Povorcitinib, and others

  • Hidradenitis Suppurativa Therapeutic Assessment: Hidradenitis Suppurativa current marketed and Hidradenitis Suppurativa emerging therapies

  • Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Dynamics: Hidradenitis Suppurativa market drivers and Hidradenitis Suppurativa market barriers

  • Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

  • Hidradenitis Suppurativa Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

Table of Contents

1. Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Hidradenitis Suppurativa

3. SWOT analysis of Hidradenitis Suppurativa

4. Hidradenitis Suppurativa Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Overview at a Glance

6. Hidradenitis Suppurativa Disease Background and Overview

7. Hidradenitis Suppurativa Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Hidradenitis Suppurativa

9. Hidradenitis Suppurativa Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Hidradenitis Suppurativa Unmet Needs

11. Hidradenitis Suppurativa Emerging Therapies

12. Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Drivers

16. Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Barriers

17. Hidradenitis Suppurativa Appendix

18. Hidradenitis Suppurativa Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

