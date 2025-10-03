Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Set For Robust Expansion Through 2034, Delveinsight Reports Abbvie, Novartis, UCB Biopharma, Eli Lilly, Institut Pasteur, UCB Biopharma SRL, Moonlake Immunotherapeuti

DelveInsight's “Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Hidradenitis Suppurativa, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Hidradenitis Suppurativa market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Hidradenitis Suppurativa market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Report:

The Hidradenitis Suppurativa market size was valued ~USD 1,400 million in 2023 and is expected to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

In May 2025, Ura Bio has initiated the randomized Phase II TibuSHIELD trial to evaluate tibulizumab in adults with moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa (HS), also known as acne inversa. This double-blind, placebo-controlled, global study plans to enroll approximately 180 participants with HS across Canada, Europe, and the US.

In March 2025, Incyte (Nasdaq: INCY) has reported promising topline results from its pivotal Phase 3 STOP-HS clinical program, which evaluated the safety and efficacy of povorcitinib (INCB054707)-an oral small-molecule JAK1 inhibitor-in adults aged 18 and above with moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa (HS). Both the STOP-HS1 and STOP-HS2 studies met their primary endpoints for the two tested doses (45 mg and 75 mg).

In March 2025, UCB, a global biopharmaceutical company, has released two-year data from the BE HEARD^ trials assessing BIMZELX® (bimekizumab-bkzx) for treating moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa (HS). BIMZELX is the first and only approved therapy that specifically targets both interleukin 17A (IL-17A) and interleukin 17F (IL-17F). The findings highlight the drug's continued effectiveness in delivering lasting symptom relief and consistent disease management, with promising potential to reduce the risk of long-term structural damage caused by draining tunnels (DTs).

In September 2024, UCB, a global biopharmaceutical company, has presented two-year data from its Phase 3 BE HEARD I and BE HEARD II studies, along with their open-label extension, assessing the efficacy and safety of BIMZELX® (bimekizumab-bkzx)-a dual interleukin (IL)-17A and IL-17F inhibitor-in adults with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa (HS).

In August 2024, ACELYRIN announced its decision to complete ongoing trials of Izokibep while halting new investments in hidradenitis suppurativa and psoriatic arthritis.

In June 2024, The UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has approved UCB's BIMZELX (bimekizumab) for the treatment of adults with active moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa.

In May 2024, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics announced that the first patients have been screened at a U.S. trial site as part of its global Phase III VELA clinical program, which is evaluating sonelokimab, an investigational Nanobody for moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa

In April 2024, the FDA accepted for review the supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for BIMZELX for the treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa. In addition, a second sBLA for the BIMZELX 2mL device presentations has also been accepted. Even after delivering promising data for BIMZELX hasn't yet been approved in the US for hidradenitis suppurativa.

The highest Hidradenitis Suppurativa market size was valued in the United States accounting for approximately USD 1,100 million in 2023 and is expected to grow by 2034.

In 2023, Germany had the largest market size among the EU4 countries, totaling approximately ~USD 100 million . Conversely, Spain had the smallest market size, estimated at around ~USD 40 million in the same year.

In 2023, the total number of prevalent Hidradenitis Suppurativa cases in the 7MM was approximately 6.2 million. This figure is expected to rise by 2034.

In the 7MM, the US had the largest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, reaching around 877,600 in 2023.

Until 2023, HUMIRA held a significant market share in the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) in the US. However, in October 2023, the US FDA approved COSENTYX for the management of moderate to severe HS in adults. COSENTYX stands as the sole FDA-approved fully human biologic that directly targets interleukin-17A (IL-17A), a cytokine implicated in the inflammation associated with Hidradenitis Suppurativa.

In 2023, the estimated total prevalent cases of Hidradenitis Suppurativa in the US were around 3 million, with an anticipated increase projected during the study period spanning from 2020 to 2034.

Among all the countries, the 30–39 age group showed the largest proportion of the Hidradenitis Suppurativa prevalent pool, representing almost 25% of the total cases. Conversely, the 0-17 age group had the lowest number of cases, accounting for approximately 2%.

Key Hidradenitis Suppurativa Companies: AbbVie, Novartis, UCB Biopharma, Eli Lilly, Institut Pasteur, UCB Biopharma SRL, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, ACELYRIN Inc., Novartis, Phoenicis Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Novartis, Sanofi, Boehringer Ingelheim, Incyte Corporation, and others

Key Hidradenitis Suppurativa Therapies: HUMIRA, COSENTYX (secukinumab), BIMZELX (bimekizumab), Eltrekibart (LY3041658), ROCEPHIN, Bimekizumab, Sonelokimab, Izokibep, CFZ533, PTM-001, Eltrekibart, Upadacitinib, Deucravacitinib, secukinumab, SAR442970, Spesolimab, SAR444656, Lutikizumab, Povorcitinib, and others

The Hidradenitis Suppurativa market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Hidradenitis Suppurativa pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Hidradenitis Suppurativa market dynamics.