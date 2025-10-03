Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

63 Martyrs In Gaza Strip In 24 Hours


2025-10-03 09:05:43
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Gaza, Oct. 3 (Petra)-- Within 24 hours, 227 injured people and 63 martyrs were admitted to hospitals in the Gaza Strip, according to the Ministry of Health in Gaza.
The death toll from Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip has increased to 66,288 martyrs and 169,165 injuries since October 7, 2023, according to the Ministry's daily statistics update on the number of martyrs and wounded.
It verified that in the last 24 hours, 80 injuries and 15 aid victims were admitted to hospitals, increasing the total number of livelihood victims who reached hospitals to over 19,054 injuries and 2,597 martyrs.

MENAFN03102025000117011021ID1110146693

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search