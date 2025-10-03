403
63 Martyrs In Gaza Strip In 24 Hours
Gaza, Oct. 3 (Petra)-- Within 24 hours, 227 injured people and 63 martyrs were admitted to hospitals in the Gaza Strip, according to the Ministry of Health in Gaza.
The death toll from Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip has increased to 66,288 martyrs and 169,165 injuries since October 7, 2023, according to the Ministry's daily statistics update on the number of martyrs and wounded.
It verified that in the last 24 hours, 80 injuries and 15 aid victims were admitted to hospitals, increasing the total number of livelihood victims who reached hospitals to over 19,054 injuries and 2,597 martyrs.
