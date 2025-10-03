Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan Explore Scientific Cooperation In Agriculture
The meeting took place at the Agrarian Research Center (ATM) under Azerbaijan's Ministry of Agriculture, with discussions on the development of e-commerce in agriculture.
Participants from Azerbaijan included ATM Deputy Director Namig Shalbuzov and staff member of the Diagnostics and Strategic Planning Department, Mushfiga Mammadova. From Kazakhstan, the delegation included Bauyrzhan Yessengeldin, Vice-Rector for Scientific Affairs at Margulan University and Doctor of Economics; Aidos Abayev, Head of the Department of Management at Buketov University and PhD in Philosophy; and Azamat Janseytov, doctoral student at Turan-Astana University.
The discussions were part of a project initiated by Kazakhstan's Ministry of Science and Higher Education titled“Economic Mechanisms to Stimulate the Development of E-Commerce in Agriculture in Kazakhstan.” Shalbuzov provided an overview of ATM's role in implementing state policy, conducting agricultural research, and training researchers.
Kazakhstani representatives shared insights about their institutions and the project, emphasizing its goal to promote e-commerce in Kazakhstan's agricultural sector through economic mechanisms and international best practices. The initiative aims to expand agricultural trade via digital platforms, leveraging advanced technologies and economic incentives.
The meeting also highlighted the Agrarian Research Center's “Electronic Price Information System for Agriculture,” which has been operating for nearly a decade, and explored further avenues for cooperation, including joint research, academic exchanges, and collaborative scientific projects.
