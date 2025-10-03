Naftogaz Reports On Russia's Largest Attack On Gas Production In Ukraine: Some Of Damage Is Critical
“The Russians have again attacked our gas production facilities in the Kharkiv and Poltava regions. It was a combined strike involving 35 missiles, including a significant number of ballistic missiles, and 60 drones. Some of them were shot down. Unfortunately, not all of them,” he wrote.
Koretskyi noted that this attack was the largest since the start of the full-scale war. As a result, a significant part of Naftogaz's facilities were damaged, some of the damage being critical.Read also: Ukraine's Energy Ministry: Russia attacks critical energy and gas infrastructure overnight
“The company's specialists, together with the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and other services, are working on site. The aftermath of the strike is being dealt with. We are working with Ukraine's partners to ensure that the response to this strike and its impact on the overall situation is prompt and adequate. Terror must not achieve its goal anywhere,” Koretsky emphasized.
As reported, on the night of October 3, energy facilities in several regions, including gas infrastructure, were subjected to a massive attac . DTEK Group's gas production facilities were damaged
Illustrative photo
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Over US$13 Billion Have Trusted Pendle, Becoming One Of The Largest Defi Protocols On Crypto
- Tapbit At TOKEN2049: Reshaping The Crypto Landscape Through Product Innovation
- Bydfi Joins Korea Blockchain Week 2025 (KBW2025): Deepening Web3 Engagement
- Dupoin Reports Global Growth, Regulatory Coverage, And User Experience Insights
- Superiorstar Prosperity Group Russell Hawthorne Highlights New Machine Learning Risk Framework
- WBTC Strengthens Its Role As Multichain Standard For Bitcoin In Defi
CommentsNo comment