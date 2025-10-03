Naftogaz Reports On Russia's Largest Attack On Gas Production In Ukraine: Some Of Damage Is Critical

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Naftogaz CEO Sergii Koretskyi on Facebook .

“The Russians have again attacked our gas production facilities in the Kharkiv and Poltava regions. It was a combined strike involving 35 missiles, including a significant number of ballistic missiles, and 60 drones. Some of them were shot down. Unfortunately, not all of them,” he wrote.

Koretskyi noted that this attack was the largest since the start of the full-scale war. As a result, a significant part of Naftogaz's facilities were damaged, some of the damage being critical.

Ukraine's Energy Ministry: Russia attacks critical energy and gas infrastructure overnight

“The company's specialists, together with the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and other services, are working on site. The aftermath of the strike is being dealt with. We are working with Ukraine's partners to ensure that the response to this strike and its impact on the overall situation is prompt and adequate. Terror must not achieve its goal anywhere,” Koretsky emphasized.

As reported, on the night of October 3, energy facilities in several regions, including gas infrastructure, were subjected to a massive attac . DTEK Group's gas production facilities were damaged

Illustrative photo