Drones Strike Oil Refinery In Russia's Orsk, 1,400 Kilometers From Ukrainian Border

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported to Ukrinform by sources within the SSU.

An explosion occurred at the Orsknefteorgsintez oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region. The refinery has four primary oil refining units with a combined capacity of 6.6 million tons of oil per year. According to the source, the plant produces about 30 different products, including motor gasoline, diesel fuel, oils, aviation kerosene, bitumen, and fuel oil.

He added that an evacuation was announced at the refinery, while Orsk local authorities urged people not to panic.

“The SSU continues to inflict serious damage on the Russian economy by targeting oil and gas industry facilities. The reduction of petrodollar revenues directly affects the aggressor's ability to continue its war against Ukraine. Nearly 40% of Russia's refinery capacity is already not working. We will keep working to increase that number,” the SSU source said.

As reported, Orenburg region Acting Governor Yevgeny Solntsev spoke of“an attempted attack on one of the industrial facilities.”

“There were no civilian casualties. The plant's technological processes were not disrupted. Emergency services are working at the site,” the head of the Orenburg region wrote.

According to the BAZA Telegram channel an air raid siren sounded in Orsk, and preliminary reports indicate that at least two drones crashed within the city during the attack.

Photo: wikipedia