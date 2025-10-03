Sales Update: Ameramex International Secures Over $1 Million In Heavy Equipment Orders

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Chico, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2025) - AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTC Pink: AMMX), a premier provider of heavy equipment for logistics, construction, and industrial sectors, announced today that it has received equipment orders totaling over $1.0 million.

Powering Progress: LiuGong Electric Wheel Loader

A new electric LiuGong wheel loader, Model 856H-E, is being delivered to West Coast sawmill. The LiuGong 856H-E MAX is a robust, zero-emissions electric wheel loader engineered for high-performance and cost-efficiency in demanding environments. This loader is designed for heavy-duty applications while delivering significant environmental and economic benefits. It's a smart choice for operations aiming to reduce carbon footprint without compromising on power or productivity. Here is a detailed overview of its key features:

Battery Type: Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)

Working Time: Up to 11.7 hours (light duty), 8.6 hours (heavy duty) Fast Charging: ~1.5 hours with 240kW charger

Operating Weight: 46,297 lb (21,000 kg) Max Travel Speed: 24.9 mph (forward), 8.1 mph (reverse)

Energy Savings: Over 10% reduction in energy consumption compared to conventional systems

Braking: Electro-hydraulic proportional braking system Steering: Articulated configuration with fingertip electric proportional control

Zero Fuel, Zero Emissions: No diesel required

Operational Cost Savings: Up to 70 percent lower than diesel loaders

Maintenance Reduction: 50 percent less over five years Warranty: 5 years or 10,000 hours covering battery, motor, and controller







A new LiuGong CBD80 forklift is shipping to a warehouse company in the Pacific Northwest. The CBD80 forklift has an estimated lifting capacity of approximately eight tons, placing it in the heavy-duty category for warehouse and industrial material handling.

Capabilities and Applications



Industrial Use : The CBD80 is suitable for warehouses, manufacturing, shipping yards, and construction sites, handling pallets, heavy machinery, or large containers. Durability: LiuGong forklifts are designed for robust operation, with ergonomic cabins, durable hydraulics, and strong chassis support for frequent heavy lifting

Refurbished Strength: Taylor Equipment Forklifts

AmeraMex is shipping three refurbished Taylor forklifts to West Coast companies across diverse industries:



TH35L - 35,000 lb lift capacity

X360 - 36,000 lb lift capacity GT50 - 5,000 lb lift capacity

These refurbished units offer reliable performance and cost-effective solutions for high-capacity lifting needs.

Learn More

AmeraMex International provides top-tier electric and diesel-powered equipment for logistics, construction, and forestry industries. Customers interested in equipment pricing or live demonstrations-including Firstgreen Industries electric skid steer loaders, ASV Posti-Tract and Skid Steer Loaders, Menzi Muck Excavators, Magni Telescopic Handlers, LiuGong's line of electric construction equipment, and CMI Mulching Track Tractors-are encouraged to contact the AmeraMex/Hamre Equipment sales team at (530) 895-8955.

AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International sells, leases, and rents electric and diesel-powered heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. The company has over 40 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, or for additional information and equipment videos.

