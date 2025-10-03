Construction Stones Industry Forecast Report 2025-2034: Granite Leads In Natural Stone Production, With Significant Contributions From China, India, And Brazil

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The construction stones market is poised for growth due to increased demand in the Asia-Pacific region, propelled by rising urbanization and infrastructure development. Granite leads in natural stone production, with significant contributions from China, India, and Brazil. Government initiatives and FDI boost non-residential construction growth.

The global construction stones market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9.00% in the forecast period 2025-2034. The comprehensive report provides an in-depth assessment of the market based on the Porter's five forces model along with giving a SWOT analysis.

The Global Market for Construction Stones to be Bolstered by the Growth in the Granite Sector

Granite is the leading type of natural stone in the market, produced majorly by countries like Brazil, India, China, Spain, and Saudi Arabia. Developing countries China, India, and Brazil, together accounted for a significant proportion of the global production of granite and export a significant volume of granite to the United States, which is one of the largest consumer markets. Italy is also one of the rich sources of good textured marble deposits, whereas China is the leading producer of marble quantitatively.

Rising Construction Activities in the Asia-Pacific to Aid the Market Growth of Construction Stones

The growth of the market is majorly being driven by the growing construction market, especially in the Asia-Pacific region. The region is witnessing increased construction activities due to the growing infrastructure sector and the rising disposable incomes of the consumers. The construction industry in the region is also boosted by the rising urbanisation.

Construction stones are the stones that are used in making buildings or other constructions. Many types of construction stones are available in the market, like basalt, limestone, quartzite, sandstone, travertine, slate, marble, gneiss, laterite and granite. These stones used for construction purposes are strong, robust, hard, and free from weathered soft patches of rock, cracks, and other flaws that are responsible for reducing strength and durability.

Growth in Non-Residential Construction to Propel the Market Growth of Construction Stones

The industry is being driven by the rising construction as well as infrastructure industries. The construction industry is being aided by the increasing disposable incomes of consumers, especially in developing countries like China and India. The increasing urbanisation in these regions is driving the market growth further. The rising demand for residential, commercial, as well as public infrastructure, is also providing further impetus to the market growth.

Non-residential construction activities like the construction of offices, lodgings, and public safety sectors in many regions, especially North America, are driving the demand growth in the market. In the Asia-Pacific region, the construction sector is going to be boosted by the growing demand for infrastructure, especially for healthcare facilities and hospitals. Factors including government initiatives and programs and FDI investments, among others, would propel the market growth of the non-residential sector further, thus, aiding the growth of the construction stones industry.

The Asia-Pacific region is also driving the global market growth due to rising urbanisation as well as the increased purchasing power of the consumers. The construction stones industry is further being boosted by product differentiation and their durability. The changing preferences of consumers from other construction materials to natural stones is also a major growth driving factor, increasing the demand for construction stones across regions.

Key Industry Players in the Global Construction Stones Market

The report gives a detailed analysis of the following key players in the global construction stones market, covering their competitive landscape, capacity, and latest developments like mergers, acquisitions, and investments, expansions of capacity, and plant turnarounds:



JSC Stone & ALPS Stone

Levantina y Asociados de Minerales, S.A.

Benchmark Building Supplies Limited

Xiamen Yeyang Stone Group

Precision Countertops, Inc. Regatta Universal Exports

The types of construction stones can be divided into:



Construction Aggregates

Natural Stones

Marble

Granite

Limestone Others

It finds its applications in the following segments:



Residential

Commercial

Public Infrastructure Others

Market breakup by region:



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America Middle East and Africa

