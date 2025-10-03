403
Pre-Orders Opened On October 2 For 'Red Sonja: Long Live The Queen' Statue
EINPresswire/ -- Prime 1 Studio announces the opening of pre-orders for a new addition to the Throne Legacy lineup: “Red Sonja: Long Live the Queen.”
This 1/3 scale statue is inspired by official artwork by Ian MacDonald, which was created to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the character’s debut. The piece depicts Red Sonja victorious on enemy soil as she seizes the throne.
The sculpture reproduces key features including layered red hair with multiple tones, eyes with fine detailing, and freckled skin. The proportions combine defined musculature with softer forms. The armor, greatsword, cloak, and boots are finished to represent varied material textures, such as scale patterns, metallic surfaces, and faux fur.
The throne design follows the shapes and colors of the source illustration. Around it are dark creature figures at her feet, gothic candelabras with wax candles, and a large serpent rising behind her.
The bonus version includes an interchangeable right arm holding a long-handled axe.
Product Name:
Throne Legacy Red Sonja Red Sonja: Long Live the Queen Bonus Version
Retail Price USD: $1499
Edition Size: 600
Arrival Date: April 2027
Scale: 1/3 Scale
H:77cm W:68cm D:63cm
H:90cm W:68cm D:63cm (with Axe)
Weight: 47Kg
Materials: Polystone and other materials
Specifications/Additional Items
・Red Sonja-themed Base
・One (1) Swappable Left Arm (Sword)
・One (1) Swappable Left Arm (Axe) [BONUS PART]
Copyright:
Red Sonja © & ® 2025 Red Sonja, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
