K3G's Poo Aka Malvika Raaj Reveals Her Baby Girl's Unique Name

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai Oct 3 (IANS) Actress Malvika Raj, best known for playing the young Pooh in“Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham”, has revealed the name of her newly born baby girl.

In the first photo shared by Malvika on her social media account, she is seen holding a newborn in her arms with a white smile, and her husband, Pranav, is standing right next to her, looking at his wife and their daughter with a lot of love.

Dressed in a cream floral outfit, the actress radiates happiness as she looks at her baby, who is wrapped in a matching floral ensemble. Malvika captioned the picture as,“40 days of Mahara. On the auspicious day of Dussehra, we officially named our baby girl.” Among the set of pictures, one also showed Malvika's dupatta with the name 'Mahara' embroidered on it in pink letters.

Another photo featured the new parents dressed in coordinated outfits with their baby celebrating the special moment together. Malvika also wore a necklace with 'Mahara' written on it, marking the personal significance of the name. The couple had announced their pregnancy in May 2025.

Malvika posted a photo with her husband where they were seen wearing caps labelled“Mom and Dad” while holding a positive pregnancy test. The caption read, 'You + Me = 3. #ourlittlesecret #babyontheway.” Later in August 2025, Malvika announced the arrival of their daughter.

The couple shared a pastel-themed card with the message,“Pink bows, tiny toes, and love that overflows. Welcome to the world, baby girl. 23-08-2025. Malvika and Pranav.” Malvika also shared glimpses from a maternity photoshoot. In one striking picture, she was seen in a red floral band-aid and draped skirt, posing with floral motifs adorning her baby bunk.

While Malvika has featured in several other advertisements and movies, her role as the young Pooja, aka Poo, in“Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham” remains the most iconic of them all.

