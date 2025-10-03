Macron, European Leaders Mock Donald Trump For 'Ending' Azerbaijan-Albania War That Never Happened

MENAFN - Live Mint) European leaders at a high level summit in Copenhagen poked fun at US President Donald Trump 's repeated mix-ups between Armenia and Albania, with a viral clip showing French President Emmanuel Macron sharing a laugh with his his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama.

In a clip from the European Political Community meet on Thursday, the trio can be seen laughing over Trump's assertion that he brokered a peace deal with Azerbaijan and Albania, with the French President even offering a mock apology.

"You should make an apology to us...because you didn't congratulate us on the peace deal that President Trump made between Albania and Azerbaijan," Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama is heard telling an initially confused Macron.

The moment the words leave Rama's mouth Aliyev is seen bursting into laughter, and Macron immediately catches on and issues a mock apology.

"I am sorry for that," Macron says jokingly as the clip cuts off.

The viral clip is perhaps a peek into how President Trump's continued mix-ups and gaffes and his nonchalance about the same are received in international political circles.

With the US President eyeing a Nobel Peace Prize , Trump, since taking office in January, has claimed to have ended seven wars, including one between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Having brokered the peace and ended decades of conflict, the US President has gone around telling the world of his achievements, but in the process, has produced gaffe after gaffe.

Addressing a joint press conference with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer recently, Trump confidently announced, "We settled Aber-baijan and Albania," instead of Armenia, much to the UK PM's confusion.

Earlier, he had told Fox News that he had brought an end to an "unsolvable war" between Azerbaijan and Albania (not Armenia) "which was going on for many, many years".

Perhaps the most glaring was the 79-year-old's recent assertion at a dinner speech that he had ended a conflict between Armenia (yes, he got it right that time) and Cambodia, countries nearly 7,000km apart.