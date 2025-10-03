From Match-Fixing To Money Laundering: Is Ecuador's Football In Crisis? Khaleej Times

In Ecuador‭, ‬football is a deadly sport‭, ‬with players competing in the shadow of match-fixing mafias and under threat of an assassin's bullet‭.‬

Midfielder Jonathan Gonzalez‭, ‬31‭, ‬was relaxing at his home near the Colombian border this month when a hitman approached on a motorcycle and shot him in the head‭.‬

“Speedy”‭, ‬as he was known to teammates‭, ‬had played for the Club 22‭ ‬de Julio‭, ‬a second division side from Esmeraldas‭, ‬and was one of three Ecuadoran pros killed in the last month alone‭.‬

He was‭ ‬“a good kid who died because of betting‭,‬”‭ ‬club employee Oswaldo Batallas told‭ ‬AFP‭.‬

Gonzalez's death shocked the club and Ecuador‭, ‬but it was not a total surprise‭.‬

Just days before‭, ‬fellow second division pros Maicol Valencia and Leandro Yepez were gunned down at a hotel on the coast‭.‬

Valencia died at the scene‭, ‬Yepez made it to the hospital‭, ‬but did not survive‭. ‬Both played for Exapromo Costa‭.‬

Days before his death‭, ‬Gonzalez had received chilling warnings of what was to come‭.‬

His car was shot up‭, ‬and his mother received threats‭.‬

Then a mafia linked to online betting allegedly pressured him to lose a match‭ ‬-‭ ‬which ended in a 1–1‭ ‬draw‭.‬

Police are still investigating the deaths of all three men‭.‬

Dollarised‭, ‬beautiful and welcoming to visitors‭, ‬Ecuador has long been a popular getaway home for mafiosos‭.‬

But since the country has become a major transit hub for Colombian drugs‭, ‬it has attracted narcos and gangsters in droves‭.‬

Competition between local groups affiliated with Mexico's Sinaloa Cartel‭, ‬Italy's‭ ‬'Ndrangheta‭, ‬Albania's mafia and host of others has turned Latin America's safest country into one of its most deadly‭.‬

Murder‭, ‬extortion and trafficking have boomed and no industry has been untouched‭, ‬including football‭.‬

Worldwide‭, ‬illicit sports betting is believed to earn gangs about‭ $‬1.7‭ ‬trillion annually‭, ‬according to a recent UN estimate‭.‬

In India‭, ‬an entire cricket tournament was invented with fake teams to milk money out of Russian punters‭. ‬

In Ecuador‭, ‬as in many countries‭, ‬the link between sports and betting‭ ‬-‭ ‬both legal and illegal‭ ‬-‭ ‬is strong‭.‬

About a dozen professional teams are backed by online betting firms‭.‬

Other links are less obvious than a sponsor's logo‭.‬

In 2023‭, ‬the US Ambassador Michael Fitzpatrick warned that drug cartels were using football clubs to launder money‭.‬

Carlos Tenorio who earned 50‭ ‬caps for Ecuador and appeared in the 2006‭ ‬World Cup‭, ‬told‭ ‬AFP‭ ‬it was time the link between betting and football was broken‭. ‬“We can't accept betting companies as the primary sponsor of a football club‭,‬”‭ ‬he told‭ ‬AFP‭.‬

Quito-based security expert Fernando Carrion said football's mass appeal makes it a prime target for narco influence‭.‬

Illicit betting is‭ ‬“an attractive mechanism for laundering money due to weak oversight‭,‬”‭ ‬he said‭.‬

A league report has found evidence of match-fixing in at least five second division games this year‭. ‬

One club‭, ‬Chacaritas‭, ‬was offered‭ $‬20,000‭ ‬to lose a match‭. ‬

A chilling 2024‭ ‬video showed players being threatened at gunpoint to throw games‭.‬

Experts say second division teams are vulnerable due to low wages‭. ‬Once players comply‭, ‬escaping mafia control is nearly impossible‭.‬

Due to mafia threats‭, ‬the president of Club 22‭ ‬de Julio fled Esmeraldas and now works in hiding‭. ‬

Chilean ex-footballer Nelson Tapia is also among those who have left‭.‬

“I never sold out or fixed matches‭,‬”‭ ‬he said from outside the country‭.‬

Tapia alleged Exapromo Costa was linked to Adolfo‭ ‬“Fito”‭ ‬Macias‭, ‬leader of the narco gang Los Choneros‭, ‬who was recently extradited to the United States‭.‬

Ecuador's all-time top scorer Enner Valencia has also expressed fear about returning to his beloved club‭, ‬Emelec in Guayaquil‭.‬

“I'd love to go back to Emelec‮...‬‭ ‬but I wouldn't take my family to Ecuador‭, ‬and I wouldn't go myself right now‭,‬”‭ ‬he said‭.‬

In 2022‭, ‬his sister‭, ‬Elsy Valencia‭, ‬was rescued after being kidnapped for a week‭. ‬