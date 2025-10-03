Esperion Shares Rally After Patent Litigation Settlement For Cholesterol Drugs
Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) on Friday said that it has entered into a settlement agreement with Dr. Reddy's Laboratories under which the latter has agreed not to market a generic version of either Nexletol or Nexlizet in the United States before April 19, 2040.
The agreement resolves the patent litigation brought by Esperion against Dr. Reddy's Laboratories after it submitted an Abbreviated New Drug Application seeking approval to market a generic version of each of Nexletol and Nexlizet.
The two drugs are used to reduce low-density lipoprotein (LDL) or "bad" cholesterol in adults with high blood cholesterol levels, known as primary hyperlipidemia. Shares of Esperion traded 3% higher in the pre-market session at the time of writing.
