No Cough Syrup For Children Under Age 2: DGHS Issues Advisory After 11 Deaths In Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has released an important advisory on the rational use of cough syrups in children. The step comes after 11 children reportedly died in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, raising serious concerns about the safety of over-the-counter cough and cold medicines in the paediatric population.

Use not recommended in very young children

According to the advisory dated October 3, 2025, cough and cold medications should not be prescribed or dispensed to children under the age of two years. For children below the age of five, such medicines are generally not recommended. In cases where they are prescribed for older children, doctors are advised to use them only after careful clinical evaluation, close supervision, strict adherence to dosage, and for the shortest effective duration possible.

The DGHS has also directed healthcare professionals to avoid using multiple drug combinations in treating children with cough and cold symptoms.

Emphasis on non-drug remedies

The advisory encourages the use of non-pharmacological measures as the first line of treatment for cough in children. These include ensuring adequate hydration, providing rest, and using supportive care instead of relying immediately on medications. Experts believe that most cough illnesses in children are self-limiting and often resolve without pharmacological intervention.

Quality and safety standards stressed

The government has also asked all healthcare facilities, both public and private, to ensure that they only procure and dispense medicines manufactured under Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and containing approved pharmaceutical-grade excipients. The DGHS has stressed that sensitisation of doctors, pharmacists, and dispensers across all levels is critical to prevent misuse and ensure safe care for children.

Directions to states and hospitals

The advisory has been circulated to all State and Union Territory health departments, district health authorities, government dispensaries, primary and community health centres (PHCs and CHCs), and central hospitals. It instructs them to implement and disseminate the guidelines widely. Copies have also been sent to the Drug Controller General of India (CDSCO), state drug controllers, and heads of major government medical institutions including AIIMS, PGI Chandigarh, and JIPMER Puducherry.

Public awareness needed

Apart from addressing the medical community, the DGHS has urged the public to follow prescriptions strictly and avoid self-medicating children with cough syrups. Parents and caregivers are encouraged to consult qualified doctors before giving any such medicines to children, especially those under five years.

Health experts say this advisory is a timely reminder that children's bodies respond differently to drugs than adults, and misuse can have serious, even fatal, consequences. The government's move aims to promote safer, rational use of medicines while prioritising child health