Karnataka Congress Holds Signature Campaign In Bengaluru Against Voter 'Fraud'
The Congress claimed that the programme is aimed at spreading awareness among the public against the "voter fraud through which the BJP-led Central government came to power".
"Under the leadership of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, a massive campaign is being carried out across the country against voter fraud. Awareness is being created to remind every citizen of their right to vote. Rahul Gandhi is leading this struggle nationwide to save the Constitution and to protect democracy from voter fraud," the Congress said in a statement.
After inaugurating the event at Pulakeshinagar, AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "Our Constitution guarantees one person, one vote. But today, voter fraud is being carried out in violation of what the Constitution says. We must all come together to protect our sacred Constitution."
"Ashfaqulla Khan, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru, Subhas Chandra Bose, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, and hundreds of others lit the spark of revolution in this country. Because of their sacrifices, we are enjoying freedom today. This freedom is now being systematically stolen through voter fraud," he alleged.
He said, "We must question this fraud, expose it, and bring it to light. For this, along with a massive movement, the Congress is also ready for smaller awareness campaigns across the state."
Surjewala alleged that just as "voter fraud" occurred in Mahadevapura and Aland constituencies, "it is happening in every Assembly and Lok Sabha election across the country".
"We must collect more than five crore signatures and send them to the Election Commission of India.
Leaders and workers of the Pulakeshinagar Assembly constituency, along with members of the Mahila Congress and Youth Congress, participated in the campaign.
