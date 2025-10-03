Amargosa Bauxite-Gallium Project Mineral Resource Estimate
| BAUXITE MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE
|568 Mt at 29.8% Total Available Alumina (TAA), including:
| GALLIUM MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE
| 568 Mt at 47.7 ppm: 27,098,000 kg contained Gallium
| (Indicated + Inferred)
|In-Situ Mineral Resources
|Tonnes (m)
|TAA (%)
|RSI (%)
|Ga (ppm)
|Ga ('000 kg)
|Direct Ship Bauxite
|98
|41.9%
|2.5%
|51.6
|5,046
|Beneficiable Bauxite
|470
|27.3%
|6.2%
|46.9
|22,053
|Total
|568
|29.8 %
|5.6 %
|47.7
|27,098
| (Indicated + Inferred)
|Processed 20+ Mesh Product
|Tonnes (m)
|TAA (%)
|RSI (%)
|Ga (ppm)
|Ga ('000 kg)
|Beneficiable Bauxite
|191
|40.8%
|2.7%
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Total
|191
|40.8 %
|2.7 %
|n.a.
|n.a.
Capital-Efficient, Direct-Ship Logistics and Scalability
- Leading jurisdiction: Amargosa located in Bahia, Brazil – supported by a mature regulatory framework, expedited licensing and permitting (2-3 years), and strong governmental support for mineral development Capital-efficient direct-ship opportunity: With 98 Mt of direct-ship bauxite (41.9% TAA; 2.5% RSI), Amargosa can initiate operations in the Northern District, leveraging established highways to the Enseada export port (~160km). Established highways extend these logistics to the Central District. Enseada port MoU: Partnership signed with Port of Enseada that covers mine-to-port export logistics for Amargosa bauxite High-quality infrastructure: Low-cost, renewable hydropower, with high-voltage transmission line access; multiple export-port infrastructure options; skilled local workforce; paved multi-lane federal and state highways; and planned FIOL rail integration to underpin rail-to-port expansion capacity Scalable growth pathway: 191 Mt processed bauxite (40.8% TAA; 2.7% RSI) provides large-scale bauxite expansion opportunities using the future FIOL railway and Porto Sul export port Exploration upside: Significant upside bauxite potential with an Exploration Target, supported by 56,919 metres of historical Rio Tinto drilling, providing a pipeline for further resource upside Strategic options: BRE advancing strategic options for Amargosa to unlock shareholder value - joint ventures, de-merger/spin-out or IPO - to focus on its world-class Rocha da Rocha high-grade rare earth province Next steps: Scoping Study by end-2025, bauxite upgrade test-work to assess upside in product grades, and resource drilling growth upside and optimisation
BRE Managing Director and CEO, Bernardo da Veiga, said:
“Amargosa's maiden mineral resource estimate defines a large-scale, high-quality bauxite province with premium alumina grades and low reactive silica - a key advantage as global alumina refineries prioritise higher-quality bauxite specifications from reliable, stable jurisdictions.
With direct highway access to bulk-export logistics in a Tier-1 jurisdiction, we see a clear path to an early, capital-efficient direct-ship bauxite operation with the potential to scale to higher production via a large-scale processed bauxite opportunity. A near-term Scoping Study will map these exceptional development pathways and support long-term value creation options for Amargosa.”
