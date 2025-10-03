Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amargosa Bauxite-Gallium Project Mineral Resource Estimate


2025-10-03 08:31:35
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate of 568 Mt, including 98 Mt Direct-Ship Bauxite; 27,098,000 kg contained Gallium

SYDNEY, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brazilian Rare Earths Limited (ASX: BRE / OTCQX: BRELY) ('BRE') is pleased to announce the release of a Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate at the Amargosa Bauxite-Gallium Project, defining a large-scale, high-quality bauxite province with premium alumina grades and significant contained gallium.

BAUXITE MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE
568 Mt at 29.8% Total Available Alumina (TAA), including:

                      • Direct-Ship Bauxite: 98 Mt at 41.9% TAA
                      • Processed Bauxite: 191 Mt at 40.8% TAA
  • Benchmark-grade bauxite: Direct-ship bauxite product specifications aligned to the Guinean benchmark for metallurgical bauxite – attractive to international refiners seeking high-quality supply from a reliable, stable jurisdiction
  • Low RSI advantage: Low reactive silica index (RSI) lowers caustic consumption, improves alumina recovery, and is well-placed for tightening refinery feed specifications
  • High-confidence geology: Nearly 90% of the direct-ship resource within the Indicated Mineral Resource category – higher geological confidence to support mine-planning and economic studies
  • Processing uplift at scale: 470 Mt at 27.3% TAA, 6.2% RSI processed to 191 Mt product at 40.8% TAA, 2.7% RSI – potential capital-efficient pathway to export-grade bauxite


GALLIUM MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE
568 Mt at 47.7 ppm: 27,098,000 kg contained Gallium
  • Strategic gallium opportunity: Resource hosts 27,098,000 kg of contained gallium – which positions Amargosa for emerging strategic supply chains essential for semiconductors, high-performance permanent magnets and defence applications


(Indicated + Inferred)
 In-Situ Mineral Resources
Tonnes (m) TAA (%) RSI (%) Ga (ppm) Ga ('000 kg)
Direct Ship Bauxite 98 41.9% 2.5% 51.6 5,046
Beneficiable Bauxite 470 27.3% 6.2% 46.9 22,053
Total 568 29.8 % 5.6 % 47.7 27,098


(Indicated + Inferred)
 Processed 20+ Mesh Product
Tonnes (m) TAA (%) RSI (%) Ga (ppm) Ga ('000 kg)
Beneficiable Bauxite 191 40.8% 2.7% n.a. n.a.
Total 191 40.8 % 2.7 % n.a. n.a.


Capital-Efficient, Direct-Ship Logistics and Scalability

  • Leading jurisdiction: Amargosa located in Bahia, Brazil – supported by a mature regulatory framework, expedited licensing and permitting (2-3 years), and strong governmental support for mineral development
  • Capital-efficient direct-ship opportunity: With 98 Mt of direct-ship bauxite (41.9% TAA; 2.5% RSI), Amargosa can initiate operations in the Northern District, leveraging established highways to the Enseada export port (~160km). Established highways extend these logistics to the Central District.
  • Enseada port MoU: Partnership signed with Port of Enseada that covers mine-to-port export logistics for Amargosa bauxite
  • High-quality infrastructure: Low-cost, renewable hydropower, with high-voltage transmission line access; multiple export-port infrastructure options; skilled local workforce; paved multi-lane federal and state highways; and planned FIOL rail integration to underpin rail-to-port expansion capacity
  • Scalable growth pathway: 191 Mt processed bauxite (40.8% TAA; 2.7% RSI) provides large-scale bauxite expansion opportunities using the future FIOL railway and Porto Sul export port
  • Exploration upside: Significant upside bauxite potential with an Exploration Target, supported by 56,919 metres of historical Rio Tinto drilling, providing a pipeline for further resource upside
  • Strategic options: BRE advancing strategic options for Amargosa to unlock shareholder value - joint ventures, de-merger/spin-out or IPO - to focus on its world-class Rocha da Rocha high-grade rare earth province
  • Next steps: Scoping Study by end-2025, bauxite upgrade test-work to assess upside in product grades, and resource drilling growth upside and optimisation

BRE Managing Director and CEO, Bernardo da Veiga, said:

“Amargosa's maiden mineral resource estimate defines a large-scale, high-quality bauxite province with premium alumina grades and low reactive silica - a key advantage as global alumina refineries prioritise higher-quality bauxite specifications from reliable, stable jurisdictions.

With direct highway access to bulk-export logistics in a Tier-1 jurisdiction, we see a clear path to an early, capital-efficient direct-ship bauxite operation with the potential to scale to higher production via a large-scale processed bauxite opportunity. A near-term Scoping Study will map these exceptional development pathways and support long-term value creation options for Amargosa.”

The complete news release can be found here .

Contacts
 Bernardo Da Veiga, Managing Director and CEO
 ...

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

