'Pitch To Get Rich': Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar & Malaika Arora To Turns Fashion Founders
They will be joined by leading business tycoons of the country, such as Naveen Jindal, Dhruv Sharma, Ravi Jaipuria, Darpan Sanghvi, Gaurav Dalmia, Vagish Pathak, and Vinod Dugar.
"Pitch to Get Rich" will serve as the primary platform where India's entertainment icons and industry leaders come together to champion fashion entrepreneurship.
In an attempt to reshape India's fashion landscape, the show enjoys a massive ₹40 crore investment pool.
In a unique format, "Pitch to Get Rich" will feature 14 carefully chosen founders as they showcase their ideas, tackle real-world business challenges, and compete for funding and mentorship.
Dropping the initial glimpse of the show on social media, the makers wrote, "When fashion founders Pitch To Get Rich, kaching-kaching is inevitable! Hotstar Specials, Pitch To Get Rich streaming from 20th October only on JioHotstar! (sic)"
Shedding light on the show, Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharmatic Entertainment, said, "At Dharmatic, we have always believed in the power of storytelling. With Pitch to Get Rich, we are telling India's most exciting story yet ; the story of entrepreneurs who dare to dream and build. This series is not just entertainment, it's a catalyst that brings fashion, business, and innovation together, showcasing how Indian creativity can thrive on a global stage.”
Sanjay Nigam, Founder of Fashion Entrepreneur Fund, added,”Pitch to Get Rich is about championing 'Make in India' and giving real business opportunities to fashion talent. But beyond the investments, it's also fashionable, competitive, and packed with entertainment. Partnering with JioHotstar the show will reach a diverse audience, inspiring fashion entrepreneurs nationwide.”
"Pitch to Get Rich" is slated to premiere exclusively on Jio Hotstar on October 20th this year.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Over US$13 Billion Have Trusted Pendle, Becoming One Of The Largest Defi Protocols On Crypto
- Tapbit At TOKEN2049: Reshaping The Crypto Landscape Through Product Innovation
- Bydfi Joins Korea Blockchain Week 2025 (KBW2025): Deepening Web3 Engagement
- Dupoin Reports Global Growth, Regulatory Coverage, And User Experience Insights
- Superiorstar Prosperity Group Russell Hawthorne Highlights New Machine Learning Risk Framework
- WBTC Strengthens Its Role As Multichain Standard For Bitcoin In Defi
CommentsNo comment