Infrax To Launch Exchange For Workload Compute Unit (WCU) Financial Products

CHARLOTTE, N.C. and CHICAGO, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InfraXTM, a new exchange being spun out from InfraSight Software Corporation, today announced its mission to list and trade financial products for the Workload Compute Unit (WCU-Hour). Co-founded by Jack Bouroudjian, former CME Board Member and architect of the E-mini futures concept, and Tim Martin, Founder and CEO of InfraSight and inventor of the patent-protected WCU standard, InfraX will address critical gaps in enterprise risk management and data center capital formation as the AI economy reshapes global compute markets.

“When oil became central to industrial growth, markets created tools for transparent pricing, risk management, and capital formation,” said Jack Bouroudjian, Chairman of InfraX.“Compute has reached that point. Enterprises face unprecedented price risk and supply-demand imbalances, while operators want ways to financialize data center exposure. InfraX is being designed to meet both needs through the first truly standardized, open compute financial exchange.”

InfraX enters the market as enterprise AI adoption accelerates, procurement remains opaque and unhedged, and alternate venues operate isolated auctions without broader market comparability. By building on InfraSight's WCU framework, the first universal benchmark for measuring compute potential and yield across diverse architectures, InfraX will enable enterprises to hedge risk with confidence and provide operators with better optionality for capital formation.

“The global compute market has crossed the Rubicon, from high availability and low volatility to a strategic asset requiring active risk management,” said Tim Martin, Co-Founder of InfraX.“WCU brings a standard unit of account so organizations can optimize yield and navigate exposure with clarity and confidence.”

“Markets mature when critical inputs become too important and volatile to remain unmanaged,” added Bouroudjian.“InfraX will transform compute from a chaotic expense into a governed strategic asset, unlocking liquidity and capital efficiency across global compute markets.”

About InfraXTM

InfraX is the first exchange dedicated to standardized compute financial products. Founded by former CME Board Member Jack Bouroudjian and InfraSight CEO Tim Martin, InfraX introduces transparent pricing, risk management, and capital formation to global compute markets. Built on the patent-protected Workload Compute Unit (WCU), InfraX provides enterprises and data center operators with the platform to govern exposure, unlock liquidity, and treat compute as a tradable financial asset.

About InfraSight Software

InfraSight is the Compute Risk Management Platform for the AI Economy. At its core is the patent-protected Workload Compute Unit (WCU), a universal benchmark and pricing metric that enables organizations to actively manage compute as a financial asset. InfraSight brings capital markets precision to how enterprises govern their infrastructure, empowering C-Suite and boards with clarity and control across M&A, GRC, and hedging strategies.

