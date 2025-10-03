Aryan Khan On Netflix Series: Global Love Is Overwhelming

Photo Credit-Instagram Handle Of Aryan Khan

Mumbai – Aryan Khan on Friday said he is overwhelmed by the global outpouring of love for his maiden OTT series“The Ba***ds of Bollywood”, which has emerged as one of Netflix's biggest recent hits from India.

The show, created by Aryan, son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, along with co-creators Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan, takes viewers behind the curtain of the Hindi film industry, portraying both the glamour and the struggles of chasing stardom in Bollywood.

“The love from around the world has been incredible, with the show trending across countries and filling timelines with reels, memes, and fan theories. What began as my story now truly belongs to the audience, and it's only because of Netflix that this story could reach homes across the globe.

“As Jaraj (one of the popular characters from the show) would humbly say... 'Ab pehechana?',” Aryan said in a statement.

Quoting a popular dialogue of Jaraj Saxena, a failed actor portrayed by Rajat Bedi in the series, Aryan said the journey of making the series was full of challenges, but his faith in the story kept him going.

“Whenever things got difficult, I'd hear Jaraj's voice in my head, 'Haarne mein aur haar maanne mein bohot farak hota hai'. At first, I thought it was motivation, but soon realised it was lack of sleep and fatigue.