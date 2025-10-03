Space Film Festival In Cinemastercard As Part Of World Space Week
From October 4 to 10, the CineMastercard cinemas in the Dəniz Mall and Gənclik Mall will host the“Space Film Festival”, organized by the Space Academy, operating under the Azercosmos Agency, with the support of the Brazilian company "IDEIA Space", Azernews reports.
The festival is held as part of the World Space Week and will give an unforgettable impression to everyone who is interested in the topic of the universe and space exploration.
During the week, viewers will be presented with cult and favorite films about space on the CineMastercard screens.
Festival program:
. October 4 - "Gravity" - in Russian and English languages
. October 5 - "Mickey 17" - in Russian and English languages
. October 6 - "The Wandering Earth 2"- in Russian and English languages
. October 6 - "Fly Me to the Moon" - in English language
. October 7 - "Dune" (Dune: Part One) - in Russian and English languages
. October 8 - "Dune 2" (Dune: Part Two) - in Russian and English languages
. October 9 - "Inception"- in Russian and English languages
. October 10 - "Interstellar" - in Russian and English languages
Ticket sales have already started!
Do not miss the opportunity to go on a cinematic journey through the mysterious space in the cinemas "CineMastercard Dəniz Mall" and "CineMastercard Gənclik Mall".
Discover the wonders of the universe on the big screen!
