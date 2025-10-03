Russians Attack Village In Kupiansk District With Drone, Four People Wounded

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by the Head of the Kupiansk District Military Administration, Andrii Kanashevych, according to Ukrinform.

“On October 3, on Druzhby Street, Lisna Stanka village, Kurylivka community, two women aged 53 and 55, and two men aged 47 and 59 were injured as a result of a UAV attack. The 55-year-old woman was hospitalized,” Kanashevych said.

He also reported that information about the possible presence of people under the rubble as a result of the shelling of the village of Velyka Shapkivka on October 1 has not been confirmed.

As reported, two people were killed in Kupiansk , Kharkiv region, on September 26 as a result of a Russian strike.