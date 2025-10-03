Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russians Attack Village In Kupiansk District With Drone, Four People Wounded

Russians Attack Village In Kupiansk District With Drone, Four People Wounded


2025-10-03 08:06:15
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by the Head of the Kupiansk District Military Administration, Andrii Kanashevych, according to Ukrinform.

“On October 3, on Druzhby Street, Lisna Stanka village, Kurylivka community, two women aged 53 and 55, and two men aged 47 and 59 were injured as a result of a UAV attack. The 55-year-old woman was hospitalized,” Kanashevych said.

He also reported that information about the possible presence of people under the rubble as a result of the shelling of the village of Velyka Shapkivka on October 1 has not been confirmed.

Read also: Russians intensify attacks near Antonivskyi and railway bridges in Kherson region

As reported, two people were killed in Kupiansk , Kharkiv region, on September 26 as a result of a Russian strike.

MENAFN03102025000193011044ID1110146392

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search