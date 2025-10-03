Russians Attack Village In Kupiansk District With Drone, Four People Wounded
“On October 3, on Druzhby Street, Lisna Stanka village, Kurylivka community, two women aged 53 and 55, and two men aged 47 and 59 were injured as a result of a UAV attack. The 55-year-old woman was hospitalized,” Kanashevych said.
He also reported that information about the possible presence of people under the rubble as a result of the shelling of the village of Velyka Shapkivka on October 1 has not been confirmed.Read also: Russians intensify attacks near Antonivskyi and railway bridges in Kherson region
As reported, two people were killed in Kupiansk , Kharkiv region, on September 26 as a result of a Russian strike.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Over US$13 Billion Have Trusted Pendle, Becoming One Of The Largest Defi Protocols On Crypto
- Tapbit At TOKEN2049: Reshaping The Crypto Landscape Through Product Innovation
- Bydfi Joins Korea Blockchain Week 2025 (KBW2025): Deepening Web3 Engagement
- Dupoin Reports Global Growth, Regulatory Coverage, And User Experience Insights
- Superiorstar Prosperity Group Russell Hawthorne Highlights New Machine Learning Risk Framework
- WBTC Strengthens Its Role As Multichain Standard For Bitcoin In Defi
CommentsNo comment