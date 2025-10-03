Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Cluffy Insoles Named Official Sport Insole Of The National Wrestling Coaches Association

Cluffy Insoles Named Official Sport Insole Of The National Wrestling Coaches Association


2025-10-03 08:05:10
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Polson, MT, October 03, 2025 - Cluffy Insoles, designed and patented by Dr. Jim Clough, a board-certified podiatric foot and ankle surgeon with more than 40 years of experience, has been named the Official Sport Insole of the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA).

Cluffy Insoles are uniquely engineered to improve balance, strength, and performance while reducing injury risk by promoting ideal foot function. Trusted by athletes across disciplines, these insoles are specifically designed to help wrestlers maximize their potential for winning on the mat.

Through this new collaboration with the NWCA, Cluffy is committed to advancing the sport of wrestling on individual, team, and national levels. By integrating science-backed foot health into training and competition, Cluffy Insoles aims to support wrestlers in reaching peak performance safely and effectively.

About Cluffy Insoles

Cluffy Insoles were created by Dr. Jim Clough to provide innovative solutions that address the fundamental mechanics of foot function. With a patented design that supports natural movement, Cluffy Insoles are trusted by athletes and individuals seeking enhanced performance, injury prevention, and overall wellness.
For more information, visit

Company :-Cluffy

User :- Nancy Clough

Email :[email protected]

Phone :-406.883.2038

Mobile:- 406.883.2038

Url :-


MENAFN03102025003198003206ID1110146372

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search