Cluffy Insoles Named Official Sport Insole Of The National Wrestling Coaches Association
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Polson, MT, October 03, 2025 - Cluffy Insoles, designed and patented by Dr. Jim Clough, a board-certified podiatric foot and ankle surgeon with more than 40 years of experience, has been named the Official Sport Insole of the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA).
Cluffy Insoles are uniquely engineered to improve balance, strength, and performance while reducing injury risk by promoting ideal foot function. Trusted by athletes across disciplines, these insoles are specifically designed to help wrestlers maximize their potential for winning on the mat.
Through this new collaboration with the NWCA, Cluffy is committed to advancing the sport of wrestling on individual, team, and national levels. By integrating science-backed foot health into training and competition, Cluffy Insoles aims to support wrestlers in reaching peak performance safely and effectively.
About Cluffy Insoles
Cluffy Insoles were created by Dr. Jim Clough to provide innovative solutions that address the fundamental mechanics of foot function. With a patented design that supports natural movement, Cluffy Insoles are trusted by athletes and individuals seeking enhanced performance, injury prevention, and overall wellness.
For more information, visit
