Super League And Advisory Board Set The Stage For Adweekny 2025'S Inaugural Gaming Summit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ~ Industry leaders from L'Oréal, Publicis Media, YouGov, and more guided programming for a first-of-its-kind event spotlighting gaming's role in the marketing mix ~

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League (Nasdaq: SLE), a leader in playable media trusted by global brands to reach and activate gaming audiences through playable ads and gamified content, today announced that next week, AdWeekNY will debut its first-ever Gaming Summit, taking place Tuesday, October 7. Designed to explore gaming's growing role in the media mix, the Summit will bring together top brand marketers, agencies, and platform executives to share best practices, showcase impactful case studies, and highlight gaming as one of the most engaging environments for today's audiences.

The programming for this inaugural Summit was shaped in partnership with the Super League–led Advisory Board, chaired by Rhiannon Apple, SVP of Client Services at Super League. Featuring industry leaders across beauty, entertainment, research, and advertising, the board, including representatives from L'Oréal, Publicis Media, and YouGov, played a pivotal role in ensuring the content addresses both experienced gaming marketers and those entering the space for the first time.

Board Members include:



Maya Kosovalic , VP Ecommerce & Digital Innovation, NYX Professional Makeup (L'Oréal)

Samantha Lim , SVP, Gaming Strategy & Innovation, Publicis Media

Ben Paro , Sr. Sales Director, YouGov Albert Thompson , Director, Digital Innovation, Walton Isaacson

“The Advisory Board has been invaluable in ensuring the Gaming Summit delivers both inspiration and actionable takeaways,” said Rhiannon Apple, SVP, Client Services, Super League and Chair of the Gaming Summit Advisory Board.“Together, we've shaped a program that highlights the latest trends in gaming while showing brands how to engage these audiences authentically.”

The Summit will open with“Playable Audiences”, a keynote on the cohorts within the gaming ecosystem, followed by sessions covering esports, livestreams and communities, user-generated content and immersive worlds, console and PC gaming, and mobile gaming. Each segment will feature real-world case studies to showcase proven brand success in the space.

The inaugural Gaming Summit will take place on October 7th at 2:30 PM in New York City as part of AWNewYork 2025. To get tickets and see programming, visit the website

About Super League

Super League (Nasdaq: SLE) is redefining how brands connect with consumers through the power of playable media. The company creates moments that matter by placing brands directly in the path of play through playable ads and gamified content across mobile, web, CTV, social, and the world's largest immersive gaming platforms. Powered by proprietary technologies, an award-winning development studio, and a vast network of native creators, Super League enables brands to stand out culturally, inspire loyalty, and drive measurable impact in today's attention-driven economy. For more information, visit superleague .

Media Contact:

...