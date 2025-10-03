Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Auction Result Of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 35 0917 - RIKS 29 0917


2025-10-03 07:48:44
Series RIKB 35 0917 RIKS 29 0917
Settlement Date 10/08/2025 10/08/2025
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 7,315 6,821
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 100.980 / 6.860 100.288 / 3.420
Total Number of Bids Received 41 31
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 9,195 9,191
Total Number of Successful Bids 29 24
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 29 24
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 100.980 / 6.860 100.288 / 3.420
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 101.200 / 6.830 100.370 / 3.397
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 100.980 / 6.860 100.288 / 3.420
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 101.074 / 6.850 100.329 / 3.409
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 101.200 / 6.830 100.370 / 3.397
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 100.750 / 6.890 100.150 / 3.458
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 101.028 / 6.850 100.307 / 3.415
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 % 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.26 1.35

