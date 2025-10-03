403
Auction Result Of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 35 0917 - RIKS 29 0917
|Series
|RIKB 35 0917
|RIKS 29 0917
|Settlement Date
|10/08/2025
|10/08/2025
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|7,315
|6,821
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|100.980
|/
|6.860
|100.288
|/
|3.420
|Total Number of Bids Received
|41
|31
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|9,195
|9,191
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|29
|24
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|29
|24
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|100.980
|/
|6.860
|100.288
|/
|3.420
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|101.200
|/
|6.830
|100.370
|/
|3.397
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|100.980
|/
|6.860
|100.288
|/
|3.420
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|101.074
|/
|6.850
|100.329
|/
|3.409
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|101.200
|/
|6.830
|100.370
|/
|3.397
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|100.750
|/
|6.890
|100.150
|/
|3.458
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|101.028
|/
|6.850
|100.307
|/
|3.415
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.26
|1.35
