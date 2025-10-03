Construction Machinery Market Outlook, Trends And Growth Analysis Report 2025-2034: Growth Driven By Urbanisation, Skyscraper Demand, And Asia-Pacific Infrastructure Investments

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global construction machinery market is poised for growth driven by rapid urbanization and infrastructure investment, especially in Asia and the Middle East. Key opportunities lie in demand for cranes, excavators, and hybrid machinery, supported by rising property trends like skyscrapers.

The global construction machinery market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.10% during the forecast period of 2025-2034. The report gives an in-depth insight into the industry by providing a SWOT analysis as well as an analysis of Porter's Five Forces model.

Rapid urbanisation and rising investment in building projects have led to an increased demand for construction equipment, thus, aiding the growth of the global construction machinery industry. With the growing construction expenditure across Asian and Middle Eastern regions in the past few years, the industry is receiving a further boost.

Global Construction Machinery Market Analysis

The rising population and fast urbanisation has resulted in the increased demand for multi-family homes, condominiums, hospitals, hotels, and offices, thus, aiding the construction machinery market growth. With the rising property prices, skyscrapers have become a latest trend due to their capacity to provide more cost-effective floor room, further propelling the industry forward.

The Asia-Pacific region is one of the largest markets for the product, offering several opportunities to the industry for its growth in the future. The rapidly growing infrastructure activities coupled with the rising investment by the governments to develop infrastructure are the significant factors contributing to the growth of construction machinery market globally.

Competitive Landscape

The report presents a detailed analysis of the following key players in the global construction machinery market, looking into their capacity, market shares, and latest developments like capacity expansions, plant turnarounds, and mergers and acquisitions:



CNH Industrial N.V

Deere & Company

Manitou Group

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited Caterpillar Inc.

Global Construction Machinery Market Segmentation

Based on its machinery type, the industry is segmented into:



Crane

Telescopic Handlers

Excavator

Loader and Backhoe

Motor Grader Others

Based on its drive type, the industry is divided into;



Hydraulic Electric and Hybrid

Regional Construction Machinery Markets



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America Middle East and Africa

Executive Summary



Market Size 2024-2025

Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)

Key Demand Drivers

Key Players and Competitive Structure

Industry Best Practices

Recent Trends and Developments Industry Outlook

Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights



Market Trends

Key Verticals

Key Regions

Supplier Power

Buyer Power

Key Market Opportunities and Risks Key Initiatives by Stakeholders

