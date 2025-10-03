Construction Machinery Market Outlook, Trends And Growth Analysis Report 2025-2034: Growth Driven By Urbanisation, Skyscraper Demand, And Asia-Pacific Infrastructure Investments
The global construction machinery market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.10% during the forecast period of 2025-2034. The report gives an in-depth insight into the industry by providing a SWOT analysis as well as an analysis of Porter's Five Forces model.
Rapid urbanisation and rising investment in building projects have led to an increased demand for construction equipment, thus, aiding the growth of the global construction machinery industry. With the growing construction expenditure across Asian and Middle Eastern regions in the past few years, the industry is receiving a further boost.
Global Construction Machinery Market Analysis
The rising population and fast urbanisation has resulted in the increased demand for multi-family homes, condominiums, hospitals, hotels, and offices, thus, aiding the construction machinery market growth. With the rising property prices, skyscrapers have become a latest trend due to their capacity to provide more cost-effective floor room, further propelling the industry forward.
The Asia-Pacific region is one of the largest markets for the product, offering several opportunities to the industry for its growth in the future. The rapidly growing infrastructure activities coupled with the rising investment by the governments to develop infrastructure are the significant factors contributing to the growth of construction machinery market globally.
Competitive Landscape
The report presents a detailed analysis of the following key players in the global construction machinery market, looking into their capacity, market shares, and latest developments like capacity expansions, plant turnarounds, and mergers and acquisitions:
- CNH Industrial N.V Deere & Company Manitou Group Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited Caterpillar Inc.
Global Construction Machinery Market Segmentation
Based on its machinery type, the industry is segmented into:
- Crane Telescopic Handlers Excavator Loader and Backhoe Motor Grader Others
Based on its drive type, the industry is divided into;
- Hydraulic Electric and Hybrid
Regional Construction Machinery Markets
- North America Europe Asia-Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa
Executive Summary
- Market Size 2024-2025 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F) Key Demand Drivers Key Players and Competitive Structure Industry Best Practices Recent Trends and Developments Industry Outlook
Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights
- Market Trends Key Verticals Key Regions Supplier Power Buyer Power Key Market Opportunities and Risks Key Initiatives by Stakeholders
