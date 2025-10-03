Peru Construction Materials Market Forecast Report 2025-2034: $166 Million Competitive Landscape Shaped By Global Leaders Sika, Bostik, And Saint-Gobain

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key market opportunities in Peru's construction materials sector include rising industrial construction driven by mining and export growth, infrastructure investments in energy and utilities, and government rebuilding efforts in flood-affected areas. Increasing demand for waterproofing and concrete admixtures further enhances market growth.

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Peru Construction Materials Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The market size for Peru construction materials reached a value of more than USD 166.64 Million in 2024. The Peru construction materials market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.30% between 2025 and 2034, reaching a value of USD 253.88 Million by 2034.

Construction materials are the substances such as wood, metals, cement, bricks, clay, concrete which are used in the assembly of structures or buildings. A variety of materials such as waterproofing materials, construction chemicals, and durability aids, among others are termed as modern construction materials. They are important in the creation of structurally-sound buildings and other components that are durable, robust, and safe for use.

Market Share by Type

The share of waterproofing in the Peru construction materials market is on the rise, as more companies and the government are investing in protecting buildings and structures from water damage. Owing to the humid temperature in Peru throughout the year and annual rain volume, demand for waterproofing has been growing.

Concrete admixture has also observed a rapid growth in the Peru construction materials market because of increasing construction activities and improvement in the older buildings, supplementing existing structurers with concrete and concreate admixtures. Concrete admixtures are chemicals obtained either naturally and by manufacturing that are added in the process of concrete mixing to improve the properties of hardened or fresh concrete.

Self-construction in Peru is a major factor affecting the growth of the demand for concrete admixture. Many people in the country still practise ancestral construction methods using 'noble materials' which includes concrete, among other materials.

Market Share by End Use

The residential sector accounts for a sizable share in the Peru construction materials market based on end use because of the increase in social housing programmes supported by the Peruvian government. Public private partnership housing along with bioclimatic homes projects are subjected to further enhance the growth of the market.

The commercial end use segment of the construction materials market in Peru is also expected to grow in the forecast period. This is due to investments aimed at bolstering tourism sector in the country, by improving the infrastructure to cater to international and domestic tourists. The medical and healthcare infrastructure is also improving, fuelled by investments from the government aimed towards improving healthcare capabilities within Peru.

Competitive Landscape

The comprehensive report provides an in-depth assessment of the market based on the Porter's five forces model along with giving a SWOT analysis. The report gives a detailed analysis of the following key players in the Peru construction materials market covering their competitive landscape and latest developments like mergers, acquisitions, investments, and expansion plans.

Sika AG

Sika AG is a specialty chemicals company that manufactures and supplies products manufactured by them to the motor vehicle industry and building sector. Their developed systems are mostly used for various purposes such as sealing, reinforcing, bonding, damping, and protecting. It has its headquarter in Baar, Switzerland and was founded in 1910.

Bostik Inc.

Bostik Inc. was established in 1889 and is headquartered in Colombes, France. It is an adhesive manufacturing company that develops and distributes specialty sealants and adhesives used in various sectors such as packaging, labels, construction, aerospace, tapes, rail, automotive, and aerospace, among others. They also develop durable goods, disposable hygiene products, and advanced packaging and consumer goods.

Saint-Gobain

Saint-Gobain was founded in 1665 and is based in Courbevoie, France. It is primarily a mirror manufacturing company but also manufactures and supplies various other materials. These include construction and other high-performance products such as fire resistant glass, solar control glass and varieties of float glasses. Their solutions consist of fire and safety windows, shower cubicles, writing boards, kitchen shutters, and LED mirrors.

Other market players include W.R. Meadows, Inc., MAPEI Corporation, and CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., among others.

Key Trends in the Market



Construction in the industrial sector is expected to increase rapidly in Peru which will increase the demand for construction materials. Construction is subjected to rise owing to an increase in mining, manufacturing, and export activities which is driven by a strong pipeline of mining projects.

Increasing investments in the infrastructure for the energy and utility sector, including water, electricity, and telecommunication all over the country is subjected to help the market to grow. Initiatives by the government to re-build houses, roads, and other structures in the flood-affected regions in Peru is expected to support in the Peru construction materials market growth.

Market Segmentation

Market breakup by Type:



Tiles Adhesives

Grouts

Waterproofing Concrete Admixture

Market breakup by End Use:



Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Medical and Healthcare Others

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900