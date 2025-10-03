403
Athletics Team Wins Three Medals At West Asia U20 Athletics Championship
Amman, Oct. 3 (Petra)-- At the opening ceremony of West Asia U20 Athletics Championship "Beirut 2025," which took place in Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, the national athletics team took home three medals two bronze and one silver.
Zain Shahm earned the silver medal in the 3,000-meter competition yesterday, Thursday.
In the 400-meter hurdles, Nancy Zaal Abu Sarhan took home the two bronze medals, while Aya Bilal Rayhana won the 3,000-meter race.
