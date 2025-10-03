Athletics Team Wins Three Medals At West Asia U20 Athletics Championship

Amman, Oct. 3 (Petra)-- At the opening ceremony of West Asia U20 Athletics Championship "Beirut 2025," which took place in Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, the national athletics team took home three medals two bronze and one silver.Zain Shahm earned the silver medal in the 3,000-meter competition yesterday, Thursday.In the 400-meter hurdles, Nancy Zaal Abu Sarhan took home the two bronze medals, while Aya Bilal Rayhana won the 3,000-meter race.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.