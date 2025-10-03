Azerbaijani Authorities Plan Major Renovation For Nation's Sarsang Reservoir

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan is gearing up to roll up its sleeves and dive into a major renovation and restoration project at the Sarsang Reservoir, a vital water source in the Karabakh region, Trend reports.

The nation's State Water Resources Agency has initiated preparatory protocols and is currently engaged in the vendor selection process to execute the project, which is projected to incur an expenditure of 19.7 million manat ($11.5 million).

The Sarsang Reservoir, built on the Tartar River, is the largest in the Karabakh economic zone, holding 560 million cubic meters of water. The dam, standing 125 meters tall and stretching 555 meters long, supplies irrigation to more than 96,000 hectares across six districts (Barda, Tartar, Aghdam, Aghjabadi, Yevlakh, Goranboy) and supports a 50-megawatt hydroelectric power station. The project is set to shore up water security and bolster infrastructure for agriculture and energy in the region.

The Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency (ADSEA) was instituted via a Presidential Decree on March 30, 2023, with the objective of optimizing hydrological resource governance and mitigating the challenges associated with water scarcity within the national context. The agency was established through the amalgamation of antecedent hydrological governance bodies into a singular, cohesive framework.