Drones Attack Oil Refinery In Orenburg Region Of Russia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Andriy Kovalenko, Head of the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation, reported this on Telegram .

“The oil refinery in Orsk, Russia, is under attack,” Kovalenko said.

According to the Astra Telegram channel , the drone strike was likely directed at the Orsknefteorgsintez oil refinery.

It is noted that the Acting Governor of the Orenburg region, Yevgeny Solntsev, reported an“attempted attack on one of the industrial facilities.”

“There are no casualties among the population. The technological processes for the enterprise have not been disrupted. Emergency services are working on site,” the Acting Governor of the Orenburg region wrote.

According to the BAZA Telegram channel , an alarm was heard in Orsk, and according to preliminary data, at least two drones fell within the city limits during the UAV attack.

As reported by Ukrinform, on Monday, September 29, a Ukrainian drone fell on the territory of the Federal State Property Agency Lokomotiv in the city.

Photo: wikipedia