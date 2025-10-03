Who Is Malti Chahar? Cricketer Deepak Chahar's Sister Bigg Boss 19 Wildcard Contestant

Malti Chahar's wildcard entry at Bigg Boss 19 house has generated media interest. Malti acts, models, and creates content. Sister of cricketer Deepak Chahar. Her family is sports-oriented; her cousin is cricketer Rahul Chahar.

Malti Chahar, an actress, writer, and director, has made news after it was announced that she will be a wildcard candidate on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19. Celebrities from various sectors have participated in the controversial reality program this year, and if speculation is to be believed, Malti will be the latest to join.

Media coverage of Malti's wildcard entrance has already created a stir. Before she enters the program, here's everything you need know about her:

Who is Malti Chahar? Malti is a model, actor, and content developer. She is also the sister of cricket player Deepak Chahar. She was born on November 15, 1990, in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, into a sports-loving family; her cousin, Rahul Chahar, is also a cricket player.

Malti got her start in the entertainment sector by winning beauty pageants. She was a finalist for Femina Miss India 2014 and won the title of Miss Photogenic at Femina Miss India Delhi 2014.

Malti made her acting debut in the 2018 Bollywood film Genius, directed by Anil Sharma, playing the character Rubina. She also acted in the 2022 romantic drama Ishq Pashmina, directed by Arvind Pandey, as Omisha.

In addition to performing, Malti has dabbled in filmmaking by directing and producing short films.

Malti is active on social media, where she posts updates about her business initiatives and personal life. She has nearly a million followers on Instagram.

However, Malti has yet to respond to allegations about her involvement in Bigg Boss 19. So far, Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz Badesha has been on the show as a wildcard candidate.

About Bigg Boss 19 Other participants include Ashnoor Kaur, Abhishek Bajaj, Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal, Neelam Giri, Baseer Ali, Kunickaa Sadanand, Zeishan Quadri, Nehal Chudasama, Farhana Bhat, Amaal Mallik, and Mridul Tiwari.