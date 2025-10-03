Philippines Earthquake Death Toll Rises To 72 After 6.9 Magnitude Tremor Rescue Ops Conclude

Cebu Island [Philippines], October 3 (ANI): The death toll has risen to 72 after a massive 6.9 magnitude earthquake struck the Philippines, UN news reported on Thursday. According to local media reports, cited by UN News, search and rescue operations concluded on Wednesday. According to UN news, more than 200 people were injured in Bogo, Medellin, and San Remigio, and over 1,11,000 people have been impacted, including 20,000 displaced, many of whom are camped outside their damaged homes or in the open.

Earthquake follows four more quakes

Citing the United States Geological Survey, Al Jazeera reported that the earthquake struck at 9:59 pm local time on Tuesday (13:59 GMT) off the northern tip of Cebu Island near Bogo. The city is home to about 90,000 residents. The earthquake was followed by four earthquakes of magnitude 5 or higher in the area after the first tremor.

UN News further noted that the UN relief coordination office, OCHA, said that the Philippine authorities declared a state of emergency across four municipalities, unlocking emergency funds for relief efforts. The Government has also mobilised response teams and set up a joint operations centre.

"Initial reports indicate widespread damage to homes, churches, schools, public buildings and transport infrastructure. At least two seaports remain non-operational, and several roads are partially blocked, hampering aid delivery. Humanitarian partners also report urgent needs, including shelter, water and access", UN News said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered condolences after a massive earthquake of magnitude 6.9 hit the Philippines. He underscored that India stands in solidarity with the Philippines and offered prayers to the bereaved families.

In a post on X, he said,“Deeply saddened to learn about the loss of lives and widespread damage caused by the earthquake in the Philippines. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery. India stands in solidarity with the Philippines at this difficult time.”

As per local news outlets, a "state of calamity" has been declared in parts of Cebu. The powerful earthquake caused power outages and brought down buildings.

The Cebu provincial government put out a call on its official Facebook page for medical volunteers to assist in the aftermath of the quake, according to Al Jazeera. "We are still assessing the damage," Pamela Baricuatro, the governor of Cebu, said in a video posted on social media. "But it could be worse than we think," she said, adding that she has been in touch with the president's office and is asking for aid.

