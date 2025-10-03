Rhino Resources Strikes Gas Condensate At Volans-1X

Rhino Resources has made a significant discovery at the Volans-1X well in Namibia's Orange Basin, CEO Travis Smithard confirmed on Wednesday at African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies 2025. The well encountered a 26-meter reservoir with high-quality fluid measuring approximately 40° API, indicating a rich gas condensate accumulation.

Smithard described the find as“incredible,” noting that it further enhances Namibia's appeal as an oil and gas destination.

The Volans discovery follows Rhino's earlier successes at the Sagittarius-1X and Capricornus-1X wells, both located in the Orange Basin. The company is now planning to drill at least one appraisal well in Q1 2026 to further evaluate the Volans prospect. Smithard emphasized the importance of collaboration with joint venture partners on the license, which includes Azule Energy, Namibia's state-owned oil company NAMCOR and local partner Korres Investments.

The announcement underscores Namibia's growing prominence as a frontier oil and gas nation, attracting increasing interest from international exploration and production companies.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Energy Chamber.