BNB Price Soars Over $1,100 Thanks To Ecosystem Expansion And Token Burns

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Amid a broader market rally and upcoming technological upgrades, BNB , the native token of Binance 's BNB Chain, has surged to an all-time high, reflecting increased investor confidence and growing institutional interest. This milestone underscores the ongoing strength of the cryptocurrency market and the potential for further growth in blockchain ecosystems. The rally comes as Binance continues to enhance its network capabilities and attract both retail and institutional actors seeking more efficient and scalable DeFi solutions.



BNB hits a new all-time high of $1,111.90, up over 7% in a day and 17.5% for the week.

Market-wide gains push the total cryptocurrency cap to $4.2 trillion, driven by Bitcoin and Ethereum performance.

On-chain metrics of BNB Chain, including total locked value and active addresses, see notable growth.

Upcoming network upgrades aim to enhance transaction speed, reduce costs, and boost scalability. Recent security breaches highlight ongoing challenges and the need for continued protocol resilience.

BNB's price reached a historic peak of $1,111.90 on Friday, following a surge of over 7.4% within 24 hours and a weekly increase of 17.5%, according to data from CoinGecko. The rally mirrors a broader upward trend in the crypto markets, with total market capitalization climbing 1.6% to $4.2 trillion, supported by gains in Bitcoin and Ethereum. Analysts attribute BNB's impressive run to increased institutional treasury holdings and a sustained pattern of token burns that reduce circulating supply.

Source: BNB

Standard Chartered's May forecast anticipated BNB could peak at $1,275 in 2025, driven by Bitcoin and Ethereum's gains, positioning BNB as a key player in the thriving DeFi ecosystem. Concurrently, the entire crypto market has experienced widespread gains, with traders increasingly optimistic about the prospects for digital assets.

BNB Chain's Growing Ecosystem Metrics

Alongside the token price, BNB Chain's on-chain metrics are also trending upward. Analytic platform DefiLlama reports a 2.5% increase in total locked value (TLV) over the past 24 hours to $8.23 billion. Active addresses surged to over 73 million last month, marking an all-time high. Transaction volume has also jumped, reaching 4.34 million transactions in September, the second-largest monthly total after June.

The increase in asset locked value, active addresses, and transaction volumes reflects growing confidence in BNB Chain. Source: DefiLlama

Overall, BNB Chain's expanding user base and increased activity come amid recent security concerns, including a phishing attack targeting the official BNB Chain Twitter account. The incident underscores the importance of robust cybersecurity measures even as the ecosystem grows.

Upcoming Network Upgrades and Strategic Plans

BNB Chain has scheduled pivotal upgrades, including adopting a new minimum gas price of 0.05 gwei, aimed at faster, cheaper transactions. The team announced that wallets, centralized exchanges, and trading platforms should implement this change to remain competitive and attractive for on-chain activity.

Source: BNB Chain

Additionally, plans are underway to ramp up network capacity by increasing the block gas limit from 100 million to 1 billion-aimed at supporting higher activity levels and decentralized application development. Looking ahead to 2026, BNB developers envision a blockchain capable of processing 20,000 transactions per second with confirmation times under 150 milliseconds, emphasizing scalability and user experience. The roadmap also includes native privacy enhancements, smart contract upgrades, and more user-centric features.

Recent Major Upgrades Paving the Way

In 2025, BNB Chain's Maxwell upgrade was implemented, focusing on improving network performance and validator coordination, which sparked speculations of a forthcoming rally. Earlier in April, the Lorentz Hard Fork went live, reducing block times and enhancing validator networking, further positioning BNB as a competitive layer-1 blockchain for decentralized applications.

