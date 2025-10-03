Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Orthodox Church Of Ukraine Temple Damaged In Poltava Due To Russian Attack

2025-10-03 06:06:45
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the church's rector, Oleksandr Dediukhin, reported this on Facebook .

“As a result of the night attack by the Russians, half of the windows in our church were broken. Thank God, no one was hurt. We continue to rejoice in Jesus Christ. We will repair everything, but for now we will cover it with plastic foil,” Dediukhin said.

He added that all masses are being held as scheduled.

Read also: Ukrainian forces crush Russian attempts to advance in Novopavlivka sector

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of October 3, the Russian army launched a combined missile and drone strike on the Poltava region , damaging energy infrastructure facilities.

