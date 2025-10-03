Orthodox Church Of Ukraine Temple Damaged In Poltava Due To Russian Attack
“As a result of the night attack by the Russians, half of the windows in our church were broken. Thank God, no one was hurt. We continue to rejoice in Jesus Christ. We will repair everything, but for now we will cover it with plastic foil,” Dediukhin said.
He added that all masses are being held as scheduled.Read also: Ukrainian forces crush Russian attempts to advance in Novopavlivka sector
As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of October 3, the Russian army launched a combined missile and drone strike on the Poltava region , damaging energy infrastructure facilities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Over US$13 Billion Have Trusted Pendle, Becoming One Of The Largest Defi Protocols On Crypto
- Tapbit At TOKEN2049: Reshaping The Crypto Landscape Through Product Innovation
- Bydfi Joins Korea Blockchain Week 2025 (KBW2025): Deepening Web3 Engagement
- Dupoin Reports Global Growth, Regulatory Coverage, And User Experience Insights
- Superiorstar Prosperity Group Russell Hawthorne Highlights New Machine Learning Risk Framework
- WBTC Strengthens Its Role As Multichain Standard For Bitcoin In Defi
CommentsNo comment