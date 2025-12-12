J&K Begins SEC Appointment Process

KO file photo by Abid Bhat

Srinagar- With Lok Bhavan clearing the amendment passed by the Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly to enhance the maximum age of the State Election Commissioner, the Jammu and Kashmir government has set the process in motion to appoint the head of the State Election Commission-the body mandated to conduct Panchayat and Urban Local Bodies polls in the Union Territory.

Authoritative sources said that Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has nominated senior cabinet minister Sakina Ittoo as one of the members of the selection panel headed by him.

The selection panel also comprises the Minister In-charge of Panchayats, the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, the Leader of the Opposition, and a senior minister to be nominated by the CM.

With the nomination of Sakina Ittoo, the selection committee is now in place, and the government is expected to convene its meeting soon to recommend a name to the LG for the appointment of the State Election Commissioner.

“The selection committee meeting will be convened soon,” sources said.