Bosch Home Comfort Group Showcases Next-Generation Climate Solutions At HVACR World 2025



Multi-brand climate solutions from Bosch Home Comfort, Hitachi, and large-scale HVACR systems were showcased at HVACR World 2025.

Focus on practical pathways for reducing cooling-sector emissions and achieving Net Zero 2050 objectives in the Middle East. Bosch Home Comfort Group specialists to lead technical discussions on system optimization, and integration of intelligent controls in HVAC operations.

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) HVACR World 2025, co-located with The Big 5 Global, provided a high-impact platform for Bosch Home Comfort Group's latest climate innovations

UAE, Dubai– Bosch Home Comfort Group concluded a successful participation at HVACR World 2025, held alongside Big 5 Global at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 24 to 27 November. The company presented its latest high-efficiency HVACR technologies, reinforcing its position as a champion of climate comfort and its commitment to efficiency, decarbonization, and digital innovation across the Middle East.

Advancing Climate Innovation through Technology and Collaboration:

Over the four-day event, Bosch Home Comfort Group demonstrated practical applications of hybrid and high-efficiency HVACR systems tailored for residential, commercial, and industrial buildings. Visitors experienced live demonstrations of AI-enabled controls, smart integration platforms, and low-GWP refrigerant solutions engineered to reduce energy consumption and emissions.

Showcasing a Multi-Brand Climate Portfolio:

Bosch Home Comfort Group highlighted the breadth of its expanded global portfolio, emphasizing the strength and complementarity of its leading brands. Bosch Home Comfort showcased high-efficiency heat pumps, hybrid systems, and intelligent energy-management solutions that enable smart and sustainable building operations.Hitachi Cooling & Heating demonstrated its advanced air-conditioning and VRF systems engineered for precision, performance, and scalability.YORK® presented robust, large-scale HVACR solutions tailored for industrial and infrastructure applications, delivering long-term reliability and operational efficiency.

This integrated multi-brand offering underscores the Group's ability to provide scalable, flexible, and future-ready climate solutions that support energy efficiency, decarbonization, and digital transformation across the built environment.

Driving Regional Partnerships for Sustainable Growth:

“HVACR World provided an excellent opportunity to connect with industry partners, share our technical expertise, and demonstrate how innovation can accelerate the transition toward sustainable comfort,” said Ahmed Aqel, general manager, Bosch Home Comfort Group Middle East & Africa.“We remain committed to collaborating with governments and industry stakeholders to build a low-carbon, energy-efficient future for the region.”

The participation of the Bosch Home Comfort Group reaffirmed its support for regional decarbonization strategies through collaboration with developers, utilities, and policymakers committed to advancing climate-resilient infrastructure across the Middle East and Africa.

A Sustainable Future for Comfort and Performance:

By combining engineering excellence with digital intelligence, Bosch Home Comfort Group continues to develop climate solutions that balance performance, sustainability, and user comfort. Through its integrated approach, the Group contributes to the global transition toward smart, connected, and low-carbon buildings, supporting a more sustainable future for generations to come.

The Bosch Home Comfort Group is a global provider of efficient heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) solutions with an innovative product portfolio adapted to regional needs. Following its landmark strategic acquisition in the residential and light commercial HVAC business in August 2025, the company unites a comprehensive portfolio of global and regional brands, including Bosch, Buderus, Hitachi, and YORK®. The Bosch Home Comfort Group employs more than 25,000 people worldwide and has a strong market presence in America, Asia, and Europe / Middle East / Africa, with a global network of 33 production sites and 26 development centers (including minority interests). With the acquisition, the Bosch Home Comfort Group almost doubles in size to more than eight billion euros in sales.

The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services. It employs roughly 418,000 associates worldwide (as of December 31, 2024). The company generated salesof 90.3 billion euros in 2024. Its operations are divided into four business sectors: Mobility, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. With its business activities, the company aims to use technology to help shape universal trendssuch as automation, electrification, digitalization, connectivity, and an orientation to sustainability. In this context, Bosch's broad diversification across regions and industries strengthens its innovativeness and robustness. Bosch uses its proven expertise in sensor technology, software, and services to offer customers cross-domain solutions from a single source. It also applies its expertise in connectivity and artificial intelligence in order to develop and manufacture user-friendly, sustainable products. With technology that is“Invented for life,” Bosch wants to help improve quality of life and conserve natural resources. The Bosch Group comprises Robert Bosch GmbH and its roughly 490 subsidiary and regional companies in over 60 countries. Including sales and service partners, Bosch's global manufacturing, engineering, and sales network covers nearly every country in the world. Bosch's innovative strength is key to the company's further development. At 136 locations across the globe, Bosch employs some 87,000 associates in research and development.