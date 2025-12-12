King Charles' Cancer: 77-Year-Old Monarch Shares 'Good News' About His Treatment, Emphasises Value Of Early Diagnosis

MENAFN - Live Mint) King Charles has shared encouraging news about his cancer treatment. According to him, early diagnosis and effective care have helped his treatment, which can be further reduced in the new year.

The King speaking about his cancer is quite rare. He has shared little information so far about his illness. It is still undisclosed what type of cancer he is suffering from.

In a recorded message for Channel 4's Stand Up To Cancer campaign, the King described this“milestone” as a personal blessing. He has also marked it as a significant milestone in cancer treatment.

“This milestone is both a personal blessing and a testimony to the remarkable advances that have been made in cancer care," he said.

This is the most positive update on his health since he revealed his diagnosis in February 2024. However, the 77-year-old monarch has not been described as“cured” or in remission.

Still, his recovery has reached a very positive point. King Charles has used the message to highlight that early diagnosis can save lives.

Buckingham Palace says Charles has responded exceptionally well to treatment. Doctors are now moving him into a precautionary phase. While treatment will continue, it will happen less often.

“Today, I am able to share with you the good news that thanks to early diagnosis, effective intervention and adherence to 'doctors' orders', my own schedule of cancer treatment can be reduced in the new year,” King Charles said in his video message.

King Charles says he has been deeply moved by the“community of care” around cancer patients. He praises doctors, nurses, researchers and volunteers for their tireless work.

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has expressed his joy over the positive update on King Charles' cancer.

"I know I speak for the entire country when I say how glad I am that his cancer treatment will be reduced in the new year," the BBC quoted him as saying.

Early diagnosis of cancer

King Charles took the opportunity to emphasise how early diagnosis can“save lives”. It helps cancer patients survive much longer.

"I know from my own experience that a cancer diagnosis can feel overwhelming. Yet, I also know that early detection is the key that can transform treatment journeys, giving invaluable time to medical teams," he said.

"The statistics speak with stark clarity. To take just one example: When bowel cancer is caught at the earliest stage, around nine in 10 people survive for at least five years. When diagnosed late, that falls to just one in 10," the monarch said.