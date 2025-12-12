TVK To Limit Vijay's Dec 18 Erode Campaign To Two Hours

MENAFN - IANS) Erode, Dec 13 (IANS) Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor-politician Vijay will campaign in Erode on December 18, party Executive Committee Chief Coordinator K.A. Sengottaiyan said in a statement. The event will run for a duration of two hours.

According to the statement, the campaign will be held near the Vijayamangalam toll plaza, and all arrangements are being made strictly in accordance with the conditions prescribed by the authorities.

It clarified that the venue identified for the programme is not owned by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department, addressing objections raised in certain quarters.

The statement further said that there are no restrictions on conducting the campaign on land owned by the Vijayapuri Amman Temple and that the programme fully complies with legal and administrative norms.

The former minister, in the statement, also said that other political leaders joining TVK during Erode would become clear later.

He reiterated that anyone is free to join TVK and emphasised that decisions regarding alliances would be taken solely by party president Vijay. The senior leader in the statement also said that he was deeply satisfied with his role in TVK.

Sengottaiyan noted that he had served the AIADMK during the leadership of M.G. Ramachandran and J. Jayalalithaa and added that he feels a similar sense of purpose and confidence in TVK under Vijay's leadership.

TVK was formally launched earlier this year, marking Vijay's decisive entry into Tamil Nadu's electoral politics. Since its formation, the party has expanded its organisational structure across the State and has positioned itself as a people-centric political alternative ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

The decision to limit the duration of the Erode campaign comes in the backdrop of heightened focus on crowd safety following a recent stampede at a TVK-related event. In response, the party leadership has adopted tighter safety protocols and moderated campaign schedules to prevent overcrowding.

Sengottaiyan's entry into TVK is viewed as a significant political development, particularly in western Tamil Nadu, where he commands considerable influence. His association is expected to strengthen the party's organisational base and administrative capacity.

The Erode campaign is expected to draw significant public attention as TVK continues its outreach across the State while balancing mass mobilisation with safety and regulatory compliance.