Lead Woman Event Highlights Women's Leadership In Egypt's Energy Sector

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Women in Energy Network successfully hosted the Lead Woman: Women's Leadership event, sponsored by Shell, bringing together senior leaders and professionals to advance dialogue around women's empowerment, leadership, and allyship in the energy industry.

The event opened with remarks from Eleanor Rowley, Managing Director at Capricorn and Founder of the Women in Energy Network, who emphasized the importance of creating platforms that support women's career progression and leadership visibility across the energy sector. This was followed by a welcome address from Dalia El Gabry, Vice President Egypt and Country Chair at Shell, who reaffirmed Shell's commitment to diversity, inclusion, and developing female talent.

A keynote speech delivered by Amal BelKhirat, Executive Managing Director North Africa at Baker Hughes, set the tone for the day. BelKhirat highlighted the evolving role of women in the energy industry and the need for organizations to actively invest in inclusive leadership frameworks that enable women to lead, innovate, and shape the future of the sector.

One of the key highlights of the program was a panel discussion titled“Empowering Women's Leadership & Allyship in the Energy Industry.” Moderated by Sally Kenawy, Senior Strategist for Global Integrated Gas at Shell, the session featured a distinguished group of industry leaders, including Dalia El Gabry, Amal BelKhirat, Khaled Gad, General Manager and Managing Director at Rashpetco, Pakinam Kafafi, CEO of TAQA Arabia, and Amalia Bianco, General Manager and Managing Director at Agiba.

The panel offered practical insights and forward-looking perspectives on advancing women's leadership within the energy field. Speakers stressed the importance of inclusive leadership cultures, active allyship, equal access to opportunities, and the role organizations play in creating environments where women can thrive and progress. The diversity of experiences shared during the discussion enriched the dialogue and resonated strongly with attendees.

The program continued with an Authentic Leadership Workshop led by Ahmed El-Ibyari, Founder and R&D Director of Intellect Executive, focusing on self-awareness and values-driven leadership. This was followed by a Public Speaking Workshop delivered by Toastmasters International, aimed at strengthening participants' communication skills and confidence.

Egypt's Women in Energy Network expressed its appreciation to Shell for sponsoring the initiative and to all speakers and participants who contributed to a meaningful and inspiring day dedicated to empowering women and strengthening leadership across Egypt's energy sector.