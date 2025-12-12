YAS MARINA CIRCUIT TO WELCOME BACK TOP ENDURANCE RACERS FOR GULF 12 HOURS WITH WILLIAMS' F1 PRINCIPAL JAMES VOWLES SET TO COMPETE

The 15edition of the endurance race takes place on 13and 14December with 20 cars taking part.

Tickets are still available from just AED 50 while Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket-holders can enter free of charge.

Plenty of entertainment off the track including an autograph session with the drivers and a grid walk.

Abu Dhabi,December 2025: Williams' F1 Team Principal, James Vowles, will be behind the wheel at the Gulf 12 Hours as Yas Marina Circuit prepares to welcome top international and regional endurance competitors this weekend with tickets still available to enjoy the on and off-track entertainment.

Vowles will line up in the McLaren GT3 EVO for Garage 59 and be part of a crew that includes last year's Pro-Am winner Alexander West, Mark Sansom and Marco Pulcini for the 15Gulf 12 Hours. The Brit, who has prepared by testing with the team, is looking forward to challenging himself on the iconic track on 13and 14December.

He said:“The chance to put on a race helmet again is something I relish. Garage 59 is a team I know well from our time together in 2022, and the Gulf 12 Hours is a fantastic event with a competitive grid. It will be a pleasure to share the car with Alex, Mark and Marco, and to experience racing from the driver's seat again.”

The team is part of a competitive grid which has attracted 20 cars including two from UAE's Dragon Racing. Its Al Manar Dragon sees Oman's Al Faisal Al Zubair alongside British pair Ben Tuck and Christopher Froggatt in the Ferrari 296 GT3 in the Pro category. Its DFYNE by Dragon team will feature an all-Italian trio of Oscar Ryndziewcz, Giacomo Altoé, and Giovanni Altop. -p decoding="async" class="CToWUd" src="#" width="375" height="250" border="0" data-bit="iit" />

As well as watching the Gulf 12 Hours race, there is plenty of entertainment and activities for spectators to enjoy. In addition to seeing the cars up close in the Grid Walk and Pit Lane Walk, adults and children can look forward to a meet and greet with drivers during an autograph session while the final round of the Formula 4 Trophy series will also take place.

Tickets cost only AED 50 for December 13 and 14 while Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket holders will have complimentary access on both days.

Ali Al Beshr, General Manager of Yas Marina Circuit, said:“The Gulf 12 Hours is a key fixture on our motorsport calendar, consistently attracting top international teams and respected figures from across the sport. James Vowles' participation this year underlines the stature of the event and the level of competition it delivers.

“Staging the Gulf 12 Hours just one week after the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix reflects the strength and depth of our operational and sporting teams. It also reinforces our commitment to development through Yas Heat, highlighted by Adam Al Azhari's podium finish in the Formula 4 Trophy during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend.

“We look forward to welcoming fans back to Yas Marina Circuit for a weekend of high-level racing and a great all-round experience on and off the track.”

