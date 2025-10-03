Minister Of State For Foreign Trade Affairs Co-Chairs Second Session Of Qatariportuguese Joint Committee
DOHA: Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs, H E Dr. Ahmed bin Mohamed Al-Sayed, co-chaired the second session of the Qatari–Portuguese Joint Committee for Economic, Commercial and Technical Cooperation, held in the capital city of Lisbon – alongside Secretary of State for Economy of the Portuguese Republic, H E João Rui Ferreira.
The meeting brought together senior officials and private sector leaders from both countries.
The session was part of ongoing efforts between the State of Qatar and the Portuguese Republic aimed to advance bilateral relations and shared interests.
Discussions focused on expanding economic cooperation and fostering commercial and technical partnerships that support sustainable development in both countries.
In his opening remarks, Dr. Al-Sayed highlighted the depth of bilateral ties between Qatar and Portugal; commending the level of cooperation realised and affirming Qatar's commitment to further reinforce the economic partnership, given the vast untapped potential in the two economies.
On the sidelines of the Committee meeting, the Minister of State held bilateral meetings with senior Portuguese officials, including Their Excellencies: Manuel Castro Almeida, Minister of Economy and Territorial Cohesion; Hugo Morato Alface do Espírito Santo, Secretary of State for Infrastructure; and Armindo Monteiro, President of the Confederation of Portuguese Business (CIP).
The meetings reviewed opportunities for joint cooperation in various fields, discussed pathways to enhance economic, trade and investment partnerships, and explored avenues for collaboration between the business communities of both countries.
