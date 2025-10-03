403
Shree Jain Hospital Brings Specialized Treatments To Howrah, Ensuring Advanced Healthcare For All
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Howrah, West Bengal : Shree Jain Hospital continues to strengthen its reputation as a leading healthcare destination by offering specialized treatments in Howrah across multiple medical disciplines. With a focus on quality, precision, and compassion, the hospital provides advanced solutions for cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, orthopedics, gynecology, and more, ensuring that every patient receives the highest standard of medical care.
Equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure, modern diagnostic tools, and an expert panel of doctors, Shree Jain Hospital is committed to making healthcare accessible, affordable, and effective for the people of Howrah and nearby regions. The hospital's specialized treatments are designed to meet diverse health needs, whether it be critical care, routine check-ups, or complex surgeries.
Speaking on the initiative, the hospital management emphasized their vision: At Shree Jain Hospital, our goal is to provide every patient with access to the best medical expertise and treatment options under one roof. Specialized healthcare is not a privilege but a necessity, and we are proud to bring these services to the heart of Howrah.
By combining medical excellence with compassionate care, Shree Jain Hospital ensures positive outcomes and sets new benchmarks in healthcare delivery.
Location & Contact:
Shree Jain Hospital
493, B/12, G.T Road, Choura Bustee, Shibpur, Kolkata - 711102, West Bengal
Phone: +91-33-2641-5809
Website:
E-mail: [email protected]
