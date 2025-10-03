Ukrainian Forces Crush Russian Attempts To Advance In Novopavlivka Sector
“The enemy continues attempts to improve their tactical position. Small groups of invading forces are trying to infiltrate territory controlled by the Defense Forces of Ukraine but have had no success, thanks to timely detection by reconnaissance assets and subsequent destruction by ground forces and drone systems,” the statement reads.
Attempts by Russian forces to advance near Vorone, Ternove, Kalynivske, and Novomykolaivka were stopped through the complete destruction of enemy units by the 20th Army Corps.
“The Defense Forces of Ukraine control the listed settlements and continue conducting defensive operations,” the military emphasized.Read also: War update: 162 clashes on frontline over past day, fiercest fighting in Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka sector
As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022, to October 3, 2025, amount to about 1,113,430 personnel, including 970 over the past day.
