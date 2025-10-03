Ukraine's Energy Ministry: Russia Attacks Critical Energy And Gas Infrastructure Overnight

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Ministry of Energy on Facebook .

“Tonight, the enemy struck energy facilities in several regions with missiles and drones, including gas transportation infrastructure,” the statement reads.

Rescue teams and energy workers are working to eliminate the consequences.

As reported, overnight on October 3, Russian forces carried out a combined missile-and-drone strike on Poltava region, damaging energy infrastructure facilities.