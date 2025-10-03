Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukraine's Energy Ministry: Russia Attacks Critical Energy And Gas Infrastructure Overnight

2025-10-03 05:05:27
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Ministry of Energy on Facebook .

“Tonight, the enemy struck energy facilities in several regions with missiles and drones, including gas transportation infrastructure,” the statement reads.

Rescue teams and energy workers are working to eliminate the consequences.

Read also: PM Svyrydenko: power outages after Russian drone strikes, restoration underway

As reported, overnight on October 3, Russian forces carried out a combined missile-and-drone strike on Poltava region, damaging energy infrastructure facilities.

