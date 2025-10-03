Rescue Workers Come Under Repeat Russian Strike In Poltava Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

“Poltava region was subjected to a massive combined strike by the Russians: overnight on October 3, missiles and drones targeted the region. SES rescuers came under a repeat missile strike while responding to the aftermath of the initial attack. A fire truck was damaged. No emergency personnel were injured,” the statement reads.

In total, energy infrastructure, industrial enterprises, and private homes were damaged due to direct hits and falling debris. In several communities, windows were shattered, roofs and power lines were damaged.

More than 140 rescuers and over 40 units of equipment were deployed at the strike sites. All fires have been extinguished.

Ukraine's Energy Ministry: Russia attacks critical energy and gas infrastructure overnight

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that Russian forces carried out a combined missile-and-drone strike on Poltava region overnight on October 3, damaging energy infrastructure facilities.