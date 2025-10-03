Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Rescue Workers Come Under Repeat Russian Strike In Poltava Region

Rescue Workers Come Under Repeat Russian Strike In Poltava Region


2025-10-03 05:05:27
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

“Poltava region was subjected to a massive combined strike by the Russians: overnight on October 3, missiles and drones targeted the region. SES rescuers came under a repeat missile strike while responding to the aftermath of the initial attack. A fire truck was damaged. No emergency personnel were injured,” the statement reads.

In total, energy infrastructure, industrial enterprises, and private homes were damaged due to direct hits and falling debris. In several communities, windows were shattered, roofs and power lines were damaged.

More than 140 rescuers and over 40 units of equipment were deployed at the strike sites. All fires have been extinguished.

Read also: Ukraine's Energy Ministry: Russia attacks critical energy and gas infrastructure overnight

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that Russian forces carried out a combined missile-and-drone strike on Poltava region overnight on October 3, damaging energy infrastructure facilities.

MENAFN03102025000193011044ID1110145811

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search