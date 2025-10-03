Ambassador Sedláček Calls Czech-Azerbaijani Translation's Role In Enhancing Cultural Ties

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

A presentation of " Classic Czech Short Stories", an anthology edited by Dr. Ivana Bozděchová from Charles University, has taken place in Baku.

The publication of the book in Azerbaijani by the "Elm və Təhsil Nəşriyyatı" Publishing House represents a significant milestone in the cultural exchange between the Czech Republic and Azerbaijan.

The translation into Azerbaijani was carried out by Shabnam Asadova, a renowned translator.

In an interview with AZERNEWS , Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Azerbaijan Milan Sedláček emphasized the significance of this publication for strengthening the cultural ties between the two countries.

He highlighted that this was the first-ever translation of Czech literature into Azerbaijani, describing it as a "momentous step" towards building a stronger cultural connection between the two nations.

Q: How do you assess the significance of publishing the anthology for strengthening cultural ties between our countries?

A: As I pointed out during the opening ceremony, this is a truly momentous occasion, as it represents the first-ever translation of Czech literature into Azerbaijani.

I believe such events do not happen very often. I am very glad that we were able to dedicate three years to preparing this project.

In my opinion, this is an important step in the development of our political and economic relations.

Q: What contribution does your project make to the development of bilateral relations?

A: This anthology covers Czech literature from the 19th century to the present, which allows the reader to gain a comprehensive understanding of the Czech literary tradition.

This is a very significant aspect for a single book. After reading it, the reader may become interested in the works of such authors as Karel Čapek, Jaroslav Hašek, and other prominent Czech writers. This will give them the opportunity to deepen their knowledge and continue exploring further. If there is demand, we will continue to translate and publish new works.

It is also worth noting that this is not the second book in this series, as the first one was a collection of Azerbaijani short stories translated into Czech. This project was carried out by one translator, Shabnam Asadova.

The anthology includes Azerbaijani short stories. This project was completed three years ago, and now, as a continuation, we have presented this new anthology.

Q: What initiatives are being undertaken to further expand cultural ties between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic, as well as in other areas?

A: One of the key steps, in my opinion, is the opening of the Azerbaijani House in Prague. This is a significant event for the development of cultural exchanges. I know that the director of the Azerbaijani House is actively working in this direction. Many cultural events are held at the Azerbaijani House, and, as is well known, culture is always closely linked to economic development.

When the economy prospers, successful businesses emerge that support culture.

We are actively working in this direction, and the economic ties are already showing positive results. I hope that based on this, we will continue to develop both cultural and educational projects.