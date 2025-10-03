President Ilham Aliyev Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Of Germany
"Dear Mr. President,
On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincere congratulations to you and all your people on the occasion of October 3 – German Unity Day.
Germany is an important partner for us, and we attach great importance to the comprehensive development of our bilateral relations. Your visit to Azerbaijan in April gave a fresh impetus to the advancement of our cooperation, which encompasses a broad agenda.
I believe that we will continue our joint efforts to further develop the friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Germany, sustain our mutually beneficial cooperation across various fields, and enrich it with new content.
On this festive occasion, I wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Germany lasting peace and prosperity," the letter reads.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tappalpha's Flagship ETF, TSPY, Surpasses $100 Million In AUM
- Schoenherr Opens London Liaison Office As Gateway To Central Eastern Europe
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Conference To Feature 150+ Global FX And Fintech Leaders
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
- Edgen Launches Multi‐Agent Intelligence Upgrade To Unify Crypto And Equity Analysis
CommentsNo comment