'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' Earns ₹10.11 Cr On Opening Day


2025-10-03 05:03:20
Mumbai – Romantic comedy“Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari” collected Rs 10.11 crore on its opening day at the domestic box office, the makers announced on Friday.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the film made its debut in cinema halls across the country on Thursday.

The movie features Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf in the lead roles.

“'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' storms the box office with a smashing Rs 10.11 CR on Day 1 – a double-digit opening that marks one of the biggest festive entertainer starts in recent times,” a press note from the makers stated.

“Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari” is about Sunny (Dhawan) and Tulsi (Kapoor), two childhood sweethearts who reunite in Delhi years later.

