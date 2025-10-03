Madhya Pradesh: 11 Dead After Trolley Carrying Devotees Overturns During Durga Idol Immersion

Eleven people lost their lives after a trolley carrying devotees overturned during a Durga idol immersion in Jamli village of Khandwa district in Madhya Pradesh. The bodies of all eleven people have been recovered and are sent for post-mortem, Khandwa Collector Rishav Gupta said. The official further added that three people were injured during the incident, out of which two are currently out of danger and one is still undergoing treatment due to serious injuries.

Khandwa Collector Rishav Gupta said,“An unfortunate incident occurred today in the Pandhana Assembly constituency, where some young people from Rajgarh Panchayat had come to Jamli village, to immerse idols. A village officer was on duty at the pond in Jamli. He warned them that the water ahead was deep. However, they continued, and the trolley became unbalanced and overturned. There were about 25 young people in the trolley. The villagers of Jamli made a tremendous effort, saving lives... Our SDRF and Home Guard teams also arrived at the scene, and the entire administration was present. The MLA led the charge.”

"A total of 11 people were missing here, all of whose bodies have been recovered and transported to Pandhana for post-mortem. Three people were also referred to Khandwa, two of whom are currently out of danger and one is seriously injured and is undergoing treatment...," he added.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and said that Madhya Pradesh will give a financial aid of Rs 4 lakhs each to the next of kin of the deceased and will ensure proper treatment to the injured on X, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav said,“The accidents that occurred during the Durga immersion ceremony in Jamli village of Khandwa and the Ingoria police station area near Ujjain are extremely tragic. I express my condolences to the bereaved families. Instructions have been given to provide Rs 4 lakh each as compensation to the next of kin of the deceased, and to provide proper treatment to the injured at the nearest hospital. I pray to Goddess Durga for the speedy recovery of all the injured and for strength to the bereaved families”

Prime Minister's office also took cognisance of the matter and announced Rs 2 lakh ex gratia to the family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

The PMO India posted,“Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in an accident at Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM”

